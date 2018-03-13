Pearl power: 8 embellished fashion buys that are anything but prissy

Pearls have been making a comeback recently, but we're not talking necklaces. Katie Wright selects the chicest pieces.

They’ve got a bit of a reputation haven’t they?

The average fashionista wouldn’t be seen dead in a string of shimmery pearls, seeing as they’ve not been in vogue since that short spell in the early-Noughties when long strings of costume pearl beads had a brief resurgence.

Since then, pearl jewellery has been the preserve of grannies (which we love) and a certain brand of upmarket American, so much so that ‘pearl clutcher’ has become a mocking term for people who are too uptight for their own good.

But now those cloudy gems are shaking off their goody-two-shoes associations and fast becoming the coolest embellishment of the season.

Margot Robbie at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner in Los Angeles (Omar Vega/AP)

Dotted on denim or scattered on boots, pearls have taken on a punky attitude that’s anything but old-fashioned.

Obviously, you’ll still want to steer clear of neat necklaces, but with edgy pieces like these, pearl clutching is heartily encouraged…

1. Dune Risky Black Pearl Embellished Lace Up Biker Boots, £140

(Dune/PA)



2. JD Williams Pearl Detail Box Clutch Bag, currently reduced to £24 from £28

(JD Williams/PA)

3. Evans Pearl Boyfriend Jeans, currently reduced to £28 from £40

(Evans/PA)

4. Simply Be Mismatch Pearl Earrings, £12

(Simply Be/PA)

5. V by Very Pearl and Stud Detail Denim Jacket, £48

(Very/PA)



6. M&Co Pearl Embellished Jumper, currently reduced to £22 from £32

(M&Co/PA)

7. V by Very Bounce Pearl Tubular Trainers, £38

(Very/PA)

8. Miss Selfridge Lizzie Indigo Pearl Hem High Waist Super Skinny Jeans, £42

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

