As David Beckham launches a grooming line, we take a look back at his best (and worst) hairstyles

10th Jan 18 | Beauty

Becks' hair has gone through many transformations over the years. Which ones do you remember?

2ff7d812-a1d6-402d-9efc-ef9762ba5d72

David Beckham – ex footballer, husband of Victoria, British icon and all-round superstar – is launching his own grooming range. Which makes a lot of sense, because who wouldn’t want to be as handsomely groomed as Becks?

The 42-year-old announced the forthcoming launch of House 99, a men’s grooming line of 21 products – covering everything from hair to moisturisers.

“For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel,” David said in a statement. “It’s about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look. I created House 99 to give people the inspiration, as well as the right products, to experiment and feel completely at home doing so.”

Bold Statement Tattoo Moisturise, Get Groomed Beard Scrub, and Broad Defence Face Moisturiser (House 99/L'Oreal/PA)
Bold Statement Tattoo Moisturiser, £22, Get Groomed Beard Scrub, £18, and Broad Defence Face Moisturiser, £22 (House 99/L’Oreal/PA)

It’s a collaboration with L’Oreal and takes a ‘holistic approach’ to grooming. The products include Going Big Thickening & Purifying Shampoo, to help you emulate David’s luscious locks; Get Groomed Purifying Beard Scrub, including charcoal and volcanic stone; and Bold Statement Tattoo Body Moisturiser with SPF 30 – if you’ve got tats like Becks.

He’s never been one to have the same style for long so, in celebration of the new range, we’ve had a look back at some of Becks’ most memorable hairstyles – the good and the bad.

The Nineties curtains

David Beckham (PA)
Way back when in 1997 (PA)

When he went very blond

David Back in 1998 (PA)
David and Victoria in 1998 (PA)

And then it was gone

David Beckham in 2000 (Toby Melville/PA)
Bald in 2000 (Toby Melville/PA)

The mohawk

(Nick Potts/PA)
He sparked a hair trend with this look in 2001 (Nick Potts/PA)

The choppy blond barnet

David Beckham in 2002
2002 (Phil Noble/PA)

When it got so long he needed an Alice band

David Beckham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Circa- 2003 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The cornrows

These were short-lived in 2003 (Nick Potts/PA)
These were short-lived in 2003 (Nick Potts/PA)

The early man bun

Becks was way ahead of the man bun trend (Ian West/PA)
Becks was way ahead of the man bun trend in 2003 (Ian West/PA)

The Hanson

David Beckham 20013 (Martin Rickett/PA)
2003 was a big year for Becks’ hair (Martin Rickett/PA)

The quiff

David Beckham 2006(Martin Rickett/PA)
A throwback to the quiffs of the late Nineties (Martin Rickett/PA)

The mod flat-fringe

Victoria and David at the Sport Industry Awards 2007 (Joel Ryan/PA)
Victoria and David at the Sport Industry Awards 2007 (Joel Ryan/PA)

The blonde buzzcut

(Lewis Whyld/PA)
It got drastic in 2007 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

The hipster side-parting

David Beckham at the launch of Samsung's Olympic Games (Carl Court/PA)
Unusually for Becks, this 2011 style lasted a few years (Carl Court/PA)

The sweep back

David Beckham arriving at The EE British Academy Film Awards 2015 (Matt Crossick/PA)
2015 was also the year he really embraced facial hair (Matt Crossick/PA)

And finally… the shaggy bob

(Adam Davy/PA) Romeo Beckham and David Beckham in the crowd during the Men's Single Final during day eight of the NITTO ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena, London
(Adam Davy/PA)

House 99 will launch in the UK, exclusively at Harvey Nichols, on February 1, and will roll out to other British retailers from March 1.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brooke Vincent shows off transformation after quitting smoking and junk food

Brooke Vincent shows off transformation after quitting smoking and junk food
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest Penneys jacket to land in stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the latest Penneys jacket to land in stores
Ryanairs CONTROVERSIAL new policy is coming into effect soon

Ryanairs CONTROVERSIAL new policy is coming into effect soon

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

If your name is Patrick or Patricia? It's YOUR lucky week

If your name is Patrick or Patricia? It's YOUR lucky week
[PIC] Map of Ireland shows areas WORST hit by deadly Aussie flu virus

[PIC] Map of Ireland shows areas WORST hit by deadly Aussie flu virus
The trendiest baby name of ALL TIME has been revealed

The trendiest baby name of ALL TIME has been revealed
Corrie fans are RAGING after last night's episode

Corrie fans are RAGING after last night's episode