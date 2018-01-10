M&S has launched a new plus-size collection and you're going to want it all

The retailer collaborated with a top plus-size blogger to get the designs just right.

Marks & Spencer has announced the launch of a huge new plus-size collection featuring more than 100 products.

Called M&S Collection Curve, the range is available in sizes 18-32 and includes everything from cotton basics to party dresses, and knitwear to coats, all designed to ensure a perfect fit for the curvier customer.

It’s affordable too, with prices starting from £7.50 for a white T-shirt, going up to £89 for a black fitted dress.

During the design process, the retailer borrowed the expertise of popular plus-size fashion blogger Danielle Vanier, who says: “I have loved consulting on this collection with the team at M&S. It has been amazing working alongside a high-street retailer that I have grown up with, on this collection that really celebrates curves through every detail.”

The 30-year-old, who has 94,000 followers on Instagram, also designed two dresses as part of the collection.

“For me, a little black dress is a must-have for any woman, and one of my favourite LBDs ever came from M&S,” Danielle explains. “I have taken a few elements of what I loved about this piece and created two new dresses for the collection. I have added some subtle sports details, like hardwear on the waist and mesh layering for a contemporary feel; so both can be styled in really different ways, whether you team with crisp white trainers for a chic take on daywear, or dress up with heels ready for the evening.”

An 30-piece edit of the Curve range is available online now, including Danielle’s dresses, while the full 100 pieces land online and in 30 selected stores on January 23. The summer collection arrives in March.

Here’s our pick of the best pieces available now and coming soon…

M&S Collection Curve Double Layer Bodycon Midi Dress, £59

M&S Collection Curve Knitted V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Jumper, £35

M&S Collection Curve Single Button Coat, £69

M&S Collection Curve Striped Round Neck Short Sleeve Blouse, £32.50

M&S Collection Curve Pleated Front Wrap Jumpsuit, £65

M&S Collection Curve Dress, £65 (available January 23)



M&S Collection Curve Shirt, £35 (available January 23)



M&S Collection Curve Skirt, £45 (available January 23)

