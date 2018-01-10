Video: What will Meghan Markle wear on her big day?

10th Jan 18 | Beauty

We speculate as to what the future royal will wear down the aisle.

While Meghan Markle is probably most excited to be marrying the love of her life, Prince Harry, on May 19, the rest of us are more preoccupied with what she’ll be wearing on her wedding day.

Speculation around what Meghan will wear down the aisle has reached fever pitch, especially with various potential designs from the likes of Israeli designer Inbal Dror swirling around the internet.

Unfortunately, we know next to nothing about what she’ll wear, and can only hazard a guess. Will she choose an English designer or someone international? Will she veer away from the traditional white and choose a shade like ivory or peach? Will she wear a tiara?

At the moment it’s all guesswork and hunches, but there’s one thing we do know for sure: her hair will be enviably bouncy.

