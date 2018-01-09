Video: It's Kate's birthday - here's how to recreate the Duchess's 'do

9th Jan 18 | Beauty

Because we all want luscious locks cascading around our shoulders.

The Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating her 36th birthday today, no doubt looking as perfectly preened as she always does.

But how do you recreate that perfectly bouncy blow-dry, which effortlessly curls at the ends? Well, you could book an appointment with Richard Ward, Kate’s London-based hairdresser. Or if the funds aren’t plentiful – what with it being January and all that, you can follow Gabrielle Thomson for LanaiBLO hairdryers’ expert tips.

Start by washing your hair, and then get to work on the styling. You might impress yourself…

© Press Association 2018

