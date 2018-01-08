Viola Davis rocking her natural hair at the Golden Globes is both important and inspiring

Afros are rarely seen on the red carpet.

If you look at just one hairstyle from the 75th Golden Globe Awards, make it Viola Davis’. She set the red carpet alight last night with her glorious afro.

Viola proudly wore her natural hair, teamed with a sleek Brandon Maxwell black dress, a diamond necklace and copper toned make-up.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Viola walking the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Growing out her natural hair is particularly momentous for Viola. When you see her onscreen as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder, she tends to be wearing extensions or a wig after suffering from stress-induced alopecia when she was 28.

Viola told Vulture how it affected her self-confidence: “I wore a wig in the Jacuzzi. I had a wig I wore around the house. I had a wig that I wore to events. I had a wig that I wore when I worked out. I never showed my natural hair. It was a crutch, not an enhancement… I was so desperate for people to think that I was beautiful. I had to be liberated from that to a certain extent.”

So when she revealed her cropped natural hair at the 2012 Oscars, it was a big deal. And on Sunday night, Viola showed once again her pride in her natural hair by rocking a Diana Ross-inspired afro by hair stylist Jamika Wilson.

The 84th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Viola Davis (right) wears her natural hair alongside Octavia Spencer and Tate Taylor at the 2012 Oscars (Ian West/PA)

This isn’t the first time Viola has sparked conversations around women of colour and hair – in a particularly poignant moment in How To Get Away With Murder her character removes her wig, which is almost unheard of on TV.

And her Afro was met with adoration online last night.

Let’s be honest, her hair was the real winner of the night.

Women of colour proudly wearing their natural hair is not often seen on the red carpet, so it was a pretty inspiring look.

Hair remains a particularly politically charged subject for women of colour. Taking this into mind, alongside Viola’s personal struggles with her hair, makes last night’s look particularly brave – and it looks amazing teamed with her megawatt smile.

Much of the conversation at last night’s Golden Globes was centred around gender inequality, with most actors and actresses wearing black in support of the Time’s Up movement.

Viola joined the protest with her black gown, and said on the red carpet: “There’s no prerequisites to worthiness. You’re born being worthy and I think that’s a message that a lot of women need to hear. The women who are still in silence because of trauma, because of shame due to assault, they need to understand, it’s not their fault.”

