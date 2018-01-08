Viola Davis rocking her natural hair at the Golden Globes is both important and inspiring

Afros are rarely seen on the red carpet.

If you look at just one hairstyle from the 75th Golden Globe Awards, make it Viola Davis’. She set the red carpet alight last night with her glorious afro.

Viola proudly wore her natural hair, teamed with a sleek Brandon Maxwell black dress, a diamond necklace and copper toned make-up.

Viola walking the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Growing out her natural hair is particularly momentous for Viola. When you see her onscreen as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder, she tends to be wearing extensions or a wig after suffering from stress-induced alopecia when she was 28.

Viola told Vulture how it affected her self-confidence: “I wore a wig in the Jacuzzi. I had a wig I wore around the house. I had a wig that I wore to events. I had a wig that I wore when I worked out. I never showed my natural hair. It was a crutch, not an enhancement… I was so desperate for people to think that I was beautiful. I had to be liberated from that to a certain extent.”

So when she revealed her cropped natural hair at the 2012 Oscars, it was a big deal. And on Sunday night, Viola showed once again her pride in her natural hair by rocking a Diana Ross-inspired afro by hair stylist Jamika Wilson.

Viola Davis (right) wears her natural hair alongside Octavia Spencer and Tate Taylor at the 2012 Oscars (Ian West/PA)

This isn’t the first time Viola has sparked conversations around women of colour and hair – in a particularly poignant moment in How To Get Away With Murder her character removes her wig, which is almost unheard of on TV.

And her Afro was met with adoration online last night.

VIOLA DAVIS WITH THESE MAHOGANY EYELASHES AND GLORIOUS FRO IS GIVING ME LIFE EVERYLASTING. My credit score just went up 50 points. #GoldenGlobes — April (@ReignOfApril) January 8, 2018

Just looking at Viola Davis again. Her hair is stupendous and it absolutely makes her outfit. She could be wearing a sack and I would be here for it 100% with her hair like that. — Kingster (@snoozywoozy) January 8, 2018

I’m absolutely LIVING for Viola Davis’s natural hair 😍😍😍😍 — Christopher Downs (@chrisdowns96) January 8, 2018

Let’s be honest, her hair was the real winner of the night.

I demand a golden globe for viola davis’ hair — queen b (@britnope_) January 8, 2018

Women of colour proudly wearing their natural hair is not often seen on the red carpet, so it was a pretty inspiring look.

Did Viola Davis’s hair save anyone else’s life tonight or was that just me? #GoldenGlobes2018 — Femi Olafioye-Omogbehin (@_femiio) January 8, 2018

I am amazed by Viola Davis’ hair for the #GoldenGlobes : beautiful, strong and undeniable. — heysanabria (@heysanabria) January 8, 2018

Viola Davis rocking her natural hair just makes me so happy in addition to her inherent awesomeness — Ella Shipp (@EllaGShipp) January 8, 2018

viola davis having out her natural hair and embracing it makes me so damn happy — angel 🍒 (@blinkedvelvet) January 8, 2018

Hair remains a particularly politically charged subject for women of colour. Taking this into mind, alongside Viola’s personal struggles with her hair, makes last night’s look particularly brave – and it looks amazing teamed with her megawatt smile.

Much of the conversation at last night’s Golden Globes was centred around gender inequality, with most actors and actresses wearing black in support of the Time’s Up movement.

Viola joined the protest with her black gown, and said on the red carpet: “There’s no prerequisites to worthiness. You’re born being worthy and I think that’s a message that a lot of women need to hear. The women who are still in silence because of trauma, because of shame due to assault, they need to understand, it’s not their fault.”

