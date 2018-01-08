The important reason actresses accessorised with purple and green at the Golden Globes

Black was the overwhelming colour of the 75th Golden Globe Awards, as people wore the shade in protest against sexual harassment and gender inequality.

But, whilst the red carpet was a sea of black, there were two other colours that continually popped up for an equally important reason: purple and green, the colours of the women’s suffrage movement.

Emma Stone’s make-up artist Rachel Goodwin posted on Instagram about why she chose purple and green for the Globe nominee’s beauty look.

She quotes women’s rights activist Emmeline Pethick-Lawrence in 1908: “Purple as everyone knows is the royal colour. It stands for the royal blood that flows through the veins of every Suffragette, the instinct for freedom and dignity, white stands for purity in private and public life.. and green the colour of hope.”

Whether it was intentional or not, these two colours popped up time and time again across beauty and jewellery choices at the Golden Globes. Here are some of our favourite homages to the women’s suffrage movement.

Make-up

Will & Grace actress Debra Messing paired her sleek black sequinned outfit not only with emerald jewels, but also a similar shade of green eyeshadow.

Beauty wasn’t the only way Debra was making a statement: in an interview with E!’s Guiliana Rancic she said she missed the former E! host Catt Sadler, who quit over pay inequality. “We stand with her and that’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men,” Debra said.

Octavia Spencer was nominated for best supporting actress for The Shape of Water, and set off her similarly sparkly gown with a muted shade of purple for her eyes.

Going down a similar route as Octavia, Kerry Washington paired her own sequinned dress with a subtle purple eyeshadow and lips.

She wore Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in soft mulberry, and Nourishing Long Wear Eye Shadow + Built-in Primer in cool plum. Her make-up artist Carola Gonzalez chose these shades purposefully, saying it serves to outline: “loyalty, purpose, and inserting steadfastness to a cause.”

Emma Stone wasn’t the only actress who make-up artist Rachel Goodwin created a suffragette-inspired look for. She also did the make-up for Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey, who pulled off purple eyeshadow with aplomb.

Jewellery

Amongst all the dark colours on the red carpet, you wouldn’t have to move far to see a flash of emerald green. Many women chose the precious stone as a tribute to the women’s suffrage movement (and it also helps that the green looks particularly striking against a black gown).

Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz didn’t let her simple, strapless velvet gown speak for itself. Instead, she amped it up with an emerald ring and earrings, which had a very Art Deco vibe.

Catherine Zeta Jones set off her Zuhair Murad sheer dress with emerald chandelier earrings and a huge ring – definitely not a shy and retiring look.

One of our favourite pieces of jewellery came from Insecure writer and actress Issa Rae, who matched her plunging neckline with a standout pendant necklace, complete with diamonds and an emerald centrepiece.

This wasn’t the only eye-catching thing about Issa, who wore a dramatic Prabal Gurung chiffon gown. She said of wearing black: “It’s more than just a colour. It’s more than just wearing black. We’re about that action.”

