Get the look: Millie Bobby Brown's Golden Globes cat-eye flick

The make-up artist behind the Stranger Things actress' red carpet look reveals how it's done.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is fast becoming the next big thing. She plays Eleven in the hugely successful Netflix series and headed to her first Golden Globe Awards last night – not bad for the tender age of 13.

And it looks like she’s not afraid to be bold in the fashion stakes too. The child actor took to the red carpet in a satin Calvin Klein dress with billowing sleeves, paired with diamond cuff earrings and sparkling shoes. Her hair was swept into a high bun and her statement make-up was done by celeb favourite, Kelsey Deenihan.

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kelsey, inspired by Millie’s black dress (a nod, of course, to the Time’s Up campaign), wanted to create a defined eye and natural lip for the actress. Here’s how she created the look…

Face



Millie’s skin was prepped with Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate (£49.50) to smooth her complexion and give lasting hydration. Then, Kelsey used Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado (£34) under the actress’ eyes for added moisture and to help the concealer stay put for longer and prevent it looking cakey and dry. Kelsey also used Kiehl’s Micro-Blur Skin Perfector (£24.50) to combat an oily T-zone during the evening. Next was La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation (£162), plus Avon True Colour Illuminating Stick and Powder Highlight (not available online).

(Jordan Strauss/AP)



Eyes



We love Millie’s statement cat-eye flick. It was created with Avon True Colour Glimmersticks Eyeliner in Blackest (currently reduced from £6 to £2.50). Kelsey applied liner along the top lash line and extended slightly upwards at the end to create the subtle flick with a big impact. To finish, a couple of generous coats of Avon True Colour Wide Awake Mascara (£5.90) added drama.

(Jordan Strauss/AP)



Lips

First, Kelsey used Kiehl’s Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturising Lip Balm (£9.50), followed by the same brand’s Butterstick Lip Treatment (£19.50). The simple combo provided hydration, as well as accentuating Millie’s natural rosy lip colour.

© Press Association 2018