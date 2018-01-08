Tria Positively Clear acne device review: 'Painless, effective on spots and so simple to use'

Can Tria's new beauty device use the power of blue light to put a stop to acne? Steph Marston put the gadget to the test to find out.

Dealing with spots was something I expected in my teenage years, but not in my twenties. Yet, as I have been getting closer to the big 3-0 my skin has become increasingly sensitive and acne-prone.

Where I used to get one or two sore spots on my chin once a month (thanks, raging teenage hormones), now I see regular scatterings of small red and white spots that creep across my chin, around my mouth and sometimes up my cheeks too.

I recently heard from a friend who said a blue light device had worked wonders on her acne, so when I got the chance to try Tria’s new spot-busting gadget, I was more than keen. Here’s how I got on.

What is it?

The Tria Blue Light Positively Clear Acne Skincare is a handheld device that harnesses the bacteria-busting benefits of blue light therapy, often used in clinics and spas. The blue light penetrates deep within the skin, killing acne-causing bacteria at the source.

With five minutes daily use for between two to eight weeks, the gadget is designed to help clear mild to moderate acne and help prevent future breakouts.

Clinical studies show 93% of users reported clearer skin in two weeks, with 70% saying their blemishes had completely cleared.

How do you use it?

As I have sensitive skin and have never tried light therapy before, I was a little nervous, but there was no need to be.

I press the on/off switch and when I touch the treatment tip to my face, the blue light is activated. There’s just a slightly warm sensation as I move it continuously around the affected areas, then after five minutes the device chimes and turns itself off. It couldn’t be easier.

The only tricky part was targeting the blemishes at the top of my nose as even with my eyes closed, the blue light was quite bright around that area.

My results

After using the Tria Positively Clear daily for six weeks, I can definitely see the benefits.

My breakouts haven’t gone completely – I was testing this during December when there was lots of Prosecco, chocolate and partying for my skin to battle with – however, I found my active small red spots would ‘dry’ out more quickly, without looking crusty or flaky as they sometimes can after using harsher topical spot-fighting creams.

I also noticed the redness I had from previous breakouts reduced much more quickly than normal.

Before (left) and after using the Tria for six weeks (Steph Marston/PA)

As someone with sensitive skin, I loved that it was gentle enough for me to use every day, with no adverse side effects whatsoever.

Overall, I think if you are someone that suffers with moderate acne and can afford to invest in this device, it could be a great addition to your skincare regime.

Painless, effective on my spots and so simple to use, I will definitely keep on using the Tria to undo the effects of party season.

Tria Blue Light Positively Clear Acne Skincare, £199.99, Argos

