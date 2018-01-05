Celebs are loving this bizarre £2,000 LED anti-ageing face mask - but how does it work?

Footballer Paul Pogba is the latest big name pictured in the weird looking anti-ageing device.

When most of us indulge in a spot of pampering, it’s usually a face mask sachet from Boots, but many celebrities have the luxury of spending a little more on anti-ageing treatments – say, £2,000…

Football star Paul Pogba posted an Instagram Story wearing the strange looking OPERA LED Face Mask, and Jessica Alba, Kourtney Kardashian and Kate Hudson have all tried out the mask too.

It may look like the stuff of sci-fi nightmares, but the state-of-the-art face masks are said to provide skin rejuvenation to the face and neck using low level light therapy.

The “painless, non-invasive, aesthetic device” costs a hefty £1,987 +VAT but there are clinics up and down the country providing LED therapy for anything between £35 and £75.

There are three treatment options: Skin rejuvenation for wrinkle reduction, fading age spots and healing sun damage; acne treatment; and ‘post care’, which promotes anti-inflammatory properties and wound healing.

The mask uses infrared light, which is invisible to the naked eye but will “penetrate deeper than other colours in the spectrum, leading to increased blood flow”, according to the OPERA LED website. It’s claimed that increasing blood flow brings “elevated levels of oxygen and nutrients to the face and neck, whilst helping to remove waste products.” They company also says the infrared light combats the signs of ageing, nourishes the deeper lying epidermal cells and speed up the skin’s healing process.

An additional blue or red light, or a purple mixture of the two, is also added depending on the type of treatment. The red is said to stimulate collagen for more youthful skin, and the blue contains antibacterial properties to help acne and stablise oil secreting glands.

With the use of a hydrogel face mask afterwards,the whole thing claims to give everyone a ‘Hollywood glow’ in just one session.

Which could be worth looking a bit silly in that mask for…

