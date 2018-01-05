Demi Lovato is our New Year body confidence hero with her inspiring Instagram post

The singer opened up on Instagram about her body insecurities and eating disorder recovery.

Venturing onto Instagram in January can be a depressing prospect, particularly if you follow a lot of celebrities.

The rich and famous have decamped en masse, it seems, to sun-drenched beaches and are showing off their impeccably honed bodies in a variety of bikinis. Sickening, isn’t it?

But one celeb whose holiday snaps are a source of inspiration rather than envy is Demi Lovato.

The singer shared a swimsuit clad picture on the site saying that she is striving to be less self critical as she continues her recovery from an eating disorder.

“I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self-criticism,” she posted alongside the photo.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes.”

The 25-year-old has been open in the past about her struggle with bulimia, telling Seventeen magazine in 2011: “I will deal with it for the rest of my life because it’s a life-long disease. I don’t think there’s going to be a day when I don’t think about food or my body, but I’m living with it, and I wish I could tell young girls to find their safe place and stay with it.”

With this new post it looks like Demi is in a good place and fans are loving it too.

“Demi you are an inspiration to me in many things, do not worry about perfection just be happy,” commented Instagram user Heloizemarie on the post.

Another follower, Karolina_belka, wrote: “Great Demi! Let the world see that beautiful doesn’t mean skinny, but healthy. Thank you for that.”

At a time of year when most of us are feeling far from ‘bikini body ready’ it’s encouraging to see a celebrity being candid about their insecurities.

In need of a body confidence boost yourself? Then follow Demi’s mantra: “Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible.”

