Alexa Chung is fronting a new L'Oreal campaign - and it's all about hair

3rd Jan 18 | Beauty

Looking for a new Parisian-inspired beauty look this year? There are 75 new Alexa-approved L'Oreal shades.

L’Oreal Professional has announced that Alexa Chung is to be their new international spokesperson for 2018 – because she’s the “most Parisian of Londoners”.

And who better to represent haircare? Her choppy long bob and side swept fringe are practically celebrities in themsleves.

Alexa who rose to fame as a TV presenter and is now a designer, model and general style icon, will be the face of Parisian Nudes, a hair colour collection, and the relaunch of pro Fiber, a hair repair range.

Alexa posted on Instagram that she was “very happy” and that she got the job as their new muse “presumably because I pretend to be French a lot”.

Marion Brunet, international general manager of the brand, said: “[Alexa] is a true trendsetter, always at the forefront of trends. She is passionate about fashion, she believes in the added value of professional hair artistry and her personality perfectly embodies the L’Oreal Professional woman: confident, elegant, impertinent and free.”

Parisian Nudes will consist of 75 salon-only shades ranging from soft beiges to intense browns, and a new pro technique that recreates the highs or lows of natural colour.

