These bath salts promise to help you lose 3lbs in 20 minutes - do they really work?

Can you soak away unwanted weight? We find out.

If there’s one time of year when we could all do with a little help in the weight department, it’s got to be the end of the festive season, hasn’t it?

All that turkey, pud, chocolate and booze takes its toll and leaves us feeling more bloated than an overinflated bauble, so the idea of a quick-fix that will put paid to the paunch is extremely appealing.

That’s what BOD bath salts promise: to suck out all that water weight and leave you looking ‘sculpted and redefined.’ But do they really work? I hopped in the tub to find out.

What is it?

BOD 20 Min Body Boost Bath Prep is a 1kg bag of bath salts you pour into a hot bath and soak in for 20 minutes as they work their body-sculpting magic.

What does it do?

“The unique bath salts utilise your body’s natural diffusion process when submerged in hot water, driving out sweat and toxins with a powerful blend of botanical extracts and advanced ionic compounds,” they say. After one 20-minute soak you can lose up to 3lb of water retention weight, depending on the individual.

Does it work?

The instructions say the water needs to be at around 37 to 39 degrees C, so I run a bath that’s as hot as I can handle, pour in the full kilo of salts and, after recording my ‘before’ weight, hop in.

At first a lot of the crystals sink to the bottom of the bath and the water turns cloudy as they fizz, but eventually they all dissolve and the water goes clear. The salts give off a lovely sweet citrus scent and the saltiness of the bath means I float more easily than usual – it’s all very relaxing.

I didn’t even set a timer, but soon 20 minutes are up (time flies when you’re bobbing in the bath). Without a thermometer I’m not sure I reached the requisite temperature and I don’t feel like I’ve sweated a lot, so I’m not convinced the scales are going to register any change at all.

So I’m astonished to see when I get back on the scales that my weight has gone down by 1.5 kilos, which equates to 3.3lbs, even more than the BOD Prep promised.

Can I see a noticeable difference? Honestly, not really, but I’d like to give the salts another go when I need to pour myself into a fitted dress or zip up my skinniest jeans for a night out.

If you’ve a similar challenge and bloating is a major concern, a salt-infused soak before you head out might make all the difference. And at less than a tenner it’s a lot more affordable than liposuction.

BOD 20 Min Body Boost Bath Prep, £9.99 for 1kg, LookFantastic

