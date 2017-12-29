This plus size model recreated Gigi Hadid's naked photo shoot and she looks amazing

Diana Sirokai has just cemented her status as one of our body positivity heroes of 2017 with an awesomely inspiring naked photo shoot.

The plus size model hit headlines back in September when she paid homage to Kim Kardashian in a series of swimsuit-clad images, now she’s taking on an iconic ad starring Gigi Hadid.

In the original campaign for shoe brand Stuart Weitzman, Gigi stripped down to just a pair of satin ankle boots and now Diana has done the same – and fans are loving it.

“I was just wondering how a model my size would look on this,” Diana captioned the pic, which was created in collaboration with photographer Karizza, and judging by the comments, her followers thoroughly approve.

“Both are absolutely beautiful! I feel like there needs to be more diversity not just one!” wrote Instagram user Liveoutsidethelines on the photo, which has gained more than 22,000 likes.

Henriette Holmen commented: “I admire your strength to show yourself to the world and love yourself the way you do,” while Spide_belle said, “I think both ladies look beautiful. There is no right size or body type.”

Without doubt, 2017 has been a banner year in terms of body diversity as brands have embraced plus size models more and more, spurred on by people like Diana and their message of self-acceptance. This is one fashion trend we’re definitely hoping continues in 2018.

© Press Association 2017