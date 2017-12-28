10 of 2017's most ridiculous eyebrow trends ranked from bad to worst

From boxes to braids and everything in between.

It’s official: 2017 was the year of the eyebrow. Barely a week has gone by without another bizarre brow trend sweeping Instagram or waltzing down a catwalk.

Remember when tweezing and neatly pencilling in your arches was all you had to worry about? Those days are long gone. Now, beauty buffs are shaping, enhancing and accessorising their brows in ways we couldn’t have dreamed of back in 2016. Brands, animals and plants have all inspired these bonkers beauty trends, with some bloggers even doubling up or splitting their brows in two.

Did they look good? Nope. But was it amusing? Yes. So here’s a look back at all of 2017’s craziest eyebrow trends.

10. Boxed brows

Kicking off our top (or is it bottom?) 10, Ikhaniic’s boxed brows were created with the express purpose of ‘annoying everyone.’ And that they did. The Instagrammer didn’t actually get out a razor to create this look, though. The illusion was created by gluing down her brows and drawing the boxes on with eyeliner.

9. Feathered brows

Finnish beauty blogger Stella Sironen ruffled a few feathers back in April with her brushed out feather eyebrows. Undeterred by brow-beating critics, she pushed the trend even further with the peacock brow. What a show off.

8. Christmas brows

Are Christmas eyebrows this year’s ugly Christmas jumper? With interpretations of Santa’s famous red suit, jingle bells, and Christmas trees with actual fairy lights appearing on Instagram, it’s a strong possibility.

7. Bling brows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent engagement is perfectly timed for these blingtastic brows worthy of a royal forehead, which are without doubt the crowning glory of a sparkling year for the mighty eyebrow.

6. Flower brows

For green-fingered goddesses it doesn’t get much better than flower brows. Instagram was awash with daisies, bouquets, and blooms of all kinds.

5.  Squiggle brows

Squiggly, wiggly or wavy – call them what you will, brows that looked like tiny snakes were a big hit in August. There was no plucking necessary for these face framers, however, as they were created by concealing the natural brows and drawing the exaggerated squiggles on top.

4. Braided brows

On the back of squiggle brow fever, the braided brow caused a stir in September. First posted by 17-year-old beauty blogger Eros Gomez, this plait design was in fact Photoshopped. Undeterred, bloggers jumped on the trend and started painting them on.

3. Rainbow brows

Eschewing the rule that your eyebrows should always match your hair colour, the rainbow brows trend was the most colourful of all. Created using a variety of lipsticks and other make-up products, these technicoloured arches were all the rage amongst beauty bloggers, hippies and ravers alike.

2. Nike brows

Never afraid of a bit of branding, beauty blogging superstar Huda Kattan reposted the Nike brow sported by a lesser known beauty blogger Jessica (@slayagebyjess), sparking a glut of similarly not-so-serious posts featuring ‘swoosh’ eyebrows.

1. McDonald’s brows

Huda decided to get in on the action with her own addition to the genre: McDonald’s brows. The exaggerated ‘golden arches’ look was trending on Instagram, but thankfully it was all in jest. “These brow trends won’t stop!” Huda wrote and with 2018 just around the corner, we’ve got a sinking feeling she might be right…

