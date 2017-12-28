Video: How to recreate Kate's effortless and elegant make-up look

28th Dec 17 | Beauty

You can't go wrong emulating the Duchess of Cambridge in the make-up stakes.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service

With all the hoo-ha surrounding future royal Meghan Markle at the moment, the Duchess of Cambridge hasn’t been smack bang in the middle of the spotlight quite as much, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten what an absolute fashion and beauty queen she is.

Kate’s classic English rose look includes a strong brow, dark eyeliner and pink cheeks, so we asked Laura Magennis for luxury mobile beauty app, Secret Spa, to demonstrate how to emulate her statement look.

 

