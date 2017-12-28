9 statement knits that are snuggly and stylish

Invest in a fun new knit to see you through the rest of winter.

Christmas is over, so it’s time to pack away your reindeer/snowflake/tinsel-covered jumper until next December – but the season of snuggly sweaters has only just begun, and that’s no bad thing.

Why? Because this year’s winter warmers are fabulously fashionable, with blouson sleeves, fluffy fabrics and pretty embellishments making them anything but basic. And far from novelty knits, these are chic separates that you’ll wear from months to come.

You’ll want to make sure you don’t suffer a festive fashion hangover, however. Tick off several AW17 trends, by swapping sparkle for pearls, sequins for mohair and Fair Isle motifs for floral embroidery – and consider the cardigan, which has made a catwalk comeback of late.

Clothes can’t cure the January blues entirely, but with these jolly jumpers sure can help…

1. Zara Fuchsia Oversized Jacket, £49.99; Printed Midi Dress, £69.99; Square Toed High Heel Leather Ankle Boots, £95.99

(Zara/PA)

2. New Look Chunky Knit Mustard Cardigan, £19.99 (in store in January)

(New Look/PA)

3. Miss Selfridge Grey Pearl Embellished Sweatshirt, £32; Black A-Line Cord Skirt, £28

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

4. V by Very Pearl Bead Trim Blloon Sleeve Jumper, £35

(Very/PA)

5. H by Henry Holland Red Oriental Floral Embroidered Sweater, currently reduced to £19.50 from £39, Debenhams

(Debenhams/PA)

6. F&F Embroidered Bishop Sleeve Jumper, £30, Tesco

(Tesco/PA)

7. Girls on Film Embroidered Floral Jumper, currently reduced to £16 from £32, Little Mistress

(Little Mistress/PA)

8. Oliver Bonas Mild Mohair Jumper, £69.50

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

9. Jigsaw Mohair Balloon Sleeve Jumper in Petrol, £150

(Jigsaw/PA)

