7 face masks to perk up your skin after party season

After another tiring twelve days of drinking, eating, partying and arguing with the in-laws, Christmas is finally over.

The New Year is already calling, as is looking your absolute best on December 31, despite the fact you’ve eaten a month’s worth of food in one week, and can’t remember a night when you didn’t have a drink.

Fear not. While we may not be able to do an awful lot for the body, we can wave a magic wand, slap on some gunk and repair at least some of the damage done to our fabulous faces.

Treat yourself to a post-Christmas present and try one of these miracle masks…

1. For stress relief: Manuka Doctor Overnight Lavender Mask, £24.99

(Manuka Doctor/PA)

2. For de-puffing eyes: Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Eye Patches, £39, Harvey Nichols

(Peter Thomas Roth/PA)

3. For getting rid of turkey neck: Beauty BLVD Divine Hydra Gel Neck Mask, £14.50

(Beauty BLVD/PA)

4. For moisturising: Caudalie Moisturising Mask, £20.90, Escentual

(Caudalie/PA)

5. For unclogging pores: Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask, £25, John Lewis

(Origins/PA)

6. For very dry skin: Payot Hydra 24+ Baume-En-Masque, £28, Escentual

(Payot/PA)

7. For brightening: Frank Body Glow Mask, £16, Oliver Bonas

(Frank Body/PA)

