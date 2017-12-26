7 face masks to perk up your skin after party season

26th Dec 17 | Beauty

Give your face a boost after a boozy holiday season.

Woman with facial mask in the bathroom

After another tiring twelve days of drinking, eating, partying and arguing with the in-laws, Christmas is finally over.

The New Year is already calling, as is looking your absolute best on December 31, despite the fact you’ve eaten a month’s worth of food in one week, and can’t remember a night when you didn’t have a drink.

Fear not. While we may not be able to do an awful lot for the body, we can wave a magic wand, slap on some gunk and repair at least some of the damage done to our fabulous faces.

Treat yourself to a post-Christmas present and try one of these miracle masks…

1. For stress relief: Manuka Doctor Overnight Lavender Mask, £24.99

Manuka Doctor Overnight Lavender Mask
(Manuka Doctor/PA)

2. For de-puffing eyes: Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Eye Patches, £39, Harvey Nichols

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Eye Patches
(Peter Thomas Roth/PA)

3. For getting rid of turkey neckBeauty BLVD Divine Hydra Gel Neck Mask, £14.50

Beauty BLVD Divine Hydra Gel Neck Mask
(Beauty BLVD/PA)

4. For moisturising: Caudalie Moisturising Mask, £20.90, Escentual

Caudalie Moisturising Mask
(Caudalie/PA)

5. For unclogging pores: Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask, £25, John Lewis

Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Mask
(Origins/PA)

6. For very dry skin: Payot Hydra 24+ Baume-En-Masque, £28, Escentual

Payot Hydra 24+ Baume-En-Masque,
(Payot/PA)

7. For brightening: Frank Body Glow Mask, £16, Oliver Bonas

Frank Body Glow Mask
(Frank Body/PA)

