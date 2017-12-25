These people are creating actual works of art with their Christmas make-up

Who knew beauty looks could be so festive?

For many people, the festive season means mulled wine, tinsel and a whole lot of cheese. But for others, it brings the opportunity to serve some serious winter make-up looks.

We’re not just talking about wearing a bit of glittery eyeshadow to your work Christmas party – this is so much more than that.

Let’s just say there’s a reason why beauty professionals are called make-up ‘artists’. Here are some of our favourite beauty looks that are inspired by Christmas, and can definitely be called works of art.

Santa hats

Let’s face it: Father Christmas is the true diva of December, the most recognisable icon of the month. So it’s perhaps unsurprising that people are paying homage to him in their make-up, predominantly using his red and white hat in their looks.

Sure, Santa hats are normally quite tacky, but wait until you see them transformed by make-up – proving they can actually be pretty cute.

Candy canes

It’s unsurprising that the red and white palettes are a make-up artist’s best friend at Christmas. And what better way to put them to use than in a candy cane?

Using black eyeliner to get that perfect flick is so passe, because the more creative out there have been perfecting their candy cane cat eyes.

Christmas accessories

The best thing about Christmas? There’s just so much about the season that is instantly recognisable.

Many make-up artists refuse to be pigeonholed, instead thinking outside the box for a festive effect that’s as extra as the season deserves.

Winter scenes

Of course, not everyone loves Christmas enough to paint it on their faces. Other make-up artists on Instagram have taken their inspiration from the season instead, creating elaborate winter looks.

Glitter

Whilst glitter might seem like the classic cop-out festive make-up look, what if you really ramped up the sparkle? Warning: If you want to recreate any of these looks at home, you’re going to need a whole lot of glitter.

© Press Association 2017