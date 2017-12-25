These people are creating actual works of art with their Christmas make-up

25th Dec 17 | Beauty

Who knew beauty looks could be so festive?

For many people, the festive season means mulled wine, tinsel and a whole lot of cheese. But for others, it brings the opportunity to serve some serious winter make-up looks.

We’re not just talking about wearing a bit of glittery eyeshadow to your work Christmas party – this is so much more than that.

Let’s just say there’s a reason why beauty professionals are called make-up ‘artists’. Here are some of our favourite beauty looks that are inspired by Christmas, and can definitely be called works of art.

Santa hats

Let’s face it: Father Christmas is the true diva of December, the most recognisable icon of the month. So it’s perhaps unsurprising that people are paying homage to him in their make-up, predominantly using his red and white hat in their looks.

Sure, Santa hats are normally quite tacky, but wait until you see them transformed by make-up – proving they can actually be pretty cute.

Santa baby 🎅 Getting into the Christmas spirit by writing my list for 🎅 coz I have been an awful good girl 😁 #7weekstillchristmas 🎄@hudabeauty @shophudabeauty #hudabeautyliquidmatte in Heartbreaker as the base on the eyes and topped it off with one of my favourite palettes the #desertduskpalette ❤ and Scarlett Lashes using #hudalashglue 🎄@anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina Dipbrow Pomade in Dark Brown on the brows #abhbrows #anastasiabrows 🎄 @nyxcosmetics_australia Jumbo Pencil in White for the waterline 🎄 @morphebrushes brushes #morphebabe #morphefam #morphebabe4life . . . #shophudabeauty #hudabeautylashes #anastasiabeverlyhills #monakattan #makeupartist #makeupaddict #insta_makeup #wakeupandmakeup #christmasmakeup #christmas #blendwithtrend #slave2beauty #afghanmua #themakeupsocialapp #vegas_nay #slave2beauty #formalmakeup #socialmakeup #sydneymua #fiercesociety @alyakattan @monakattan @slave2beauty @brian_champagne @fiercesociety @makeupfanatic1 #makeupfanatic1 #makegirlz @makegirlz

A post shared by Glam Squad Sydney (@glamsquadsydneymua) on

Candy canes

It’s unsurprising that the red and white palettes are a make-up artist’s best friend at Christmas. And what better way to put them to use than in a candy cane?

Using black eyeliner to get that perfect flick is so passe, because the more creative out there have been perfecting their candy cane cat eyes.

Christmas accessories

The best thing about Christmas? There’s just so much about the season that is instantly recognisable.

Many make-up artists refuse to be pigeonholed, instead thinking outside the box for a festive effect that’s as extra as the season deserves.

Holly Berry 🌿🍒 (Normally I don't like a red lip but I made an exception 'cause 'tis the season) Eyeshadow: @morphebrushes 35o pallet Liner: @nyxcosmetics liquid matte liner in black Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow in ebony Face: @maybelline fit me foundation Lips: @nyxcosmetics liquid suede lipstick in "kitten heels" with @kyliecosmetics dolce k lip liner Holly & Berries @suvabeauty hydra liners in "fanny pack" and "cherry bomb" and @nyxcosmetics liquid matte eyeliner in white . . . . . . . . . . . #undiscovered_muas #discover_muas #mua #makeup #cutcrease #mua_underdogs #undergroundbeauty_ #featuremuas #featuring_muas #slayagebeauties #bretmansvanity #linerandbrowsss #linergames #browslinergoals #maryhadalittleglam #flawlesssdolls #dollgoals

A post shared by ali (@cakefacedali) on

Winter scenes

Of course, not everyone loves Christmas enough to paint it on their faces. Other make-up artists on Instagram have taken their inspiration from the season instead, creating elaborate winter looks.

Glitter

Whilst glitter might seem like the classic cop-out festive make-up look, what if you really ramped up the sparkle? Warning: If you want to recreate any of these looks at home, you’re going to need a whole lot of glitter.

⚜️EXTRA AF ⚜️ —- I'm still obsessed with how extra this look ended up!! A lot of opportunities came from this one picture and it will forever be my most treasured look ❤️ —- ⚜️PRODUCTS ⚜️ —- • @lorealmakeup True Match Foundation in 6N & 8W • @iconic.london Cream Contour palette • @bennyemakeup Cameo Setting Powder • @katvondbeauty Shade & Light Contour Palette • @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown, Contour Powder in Fawn & Renaissance eyeshadow palette • @inglotireland Gel Liner in 77 • @makeupgeekcosmetics Eyeshadows in Corrupt, Mars (from @mannymua733 Palette), Bitten, Cherry Cola & Americano • @nyxcosmetics_uk White Gel Liner • @beccacosmetics Opal Highlight • @jeffreestarcosmetics Dark Horse skin frost • @mehronuk Gold and Copper Metal Powder • @craftworldbelfast Mink craft glitter ✨✌🏽 —– #glitter #glittermakeup #festivalmakeup #festival #mua #promakeupartist #myartistcommunity_ireland #myartistcommunity_uk #myartistcommunity #wakeupandmakeup #glamrezy #ghalichiglam #hudabeauty #vegas_nay #bbuk #belfast #makeupmafia #makeuplover #makeupjunkie #makeupartistsworldwide #maquillaje #norvina #undiscovered_muas #discover_muas @cultbeauty #beyourownmakeupartist #lookamillion #christmasmakeup #norvina

A post shared by M A S Q U E R A D E N I (@themasqueradeni) on

