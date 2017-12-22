Jimmy Choo's new advert featuring Cara Delevingne being 'cat-called' has come under fire

Jimmy Choo's new advert featuring Cara Delevingne being 'cat-called' has come under fire22nd Dec 17 | Beauty
Many feel that it is particularly ill-judged.
This year saw the launch of #MeToo, and since then sexual misconduct and harassment has become an increasingly prevalent topic of conversation.
In such a charged climate where people are more aware of gender inequality than ever, many see Jimmy Choo’s latest advert as in particularly poor taste.
The ad features supermodel Cara Delevingne walking down a New York street in a pair of glitzy Jimmy Choo boots. She turns heads and various men call out to her as she struts along. At one point a man on the street wolf-whistles at her and says: “Nice shoes, lady.”
Her response is to smile but many people on Twitter think the advert is glorifying harassment and cat-calling – which could be seen as poorly-timed considering the events that have come to light this year.
For women who have to put up with cat-calling regularly, the ad comes too close to the bone.
Many see it as a bizarre choice of marketing tool.
Cara has been vocal throughout the #MeToo campaign, and opened up about her own allegations of sexual harassment with Harvey Weinstein.
Jimmy Choo have not yet commented on the backlash. They have since deleted the tweet featuring the advert, but the video is still available on YouTube.
