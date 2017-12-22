These are the best new beauty products of 2017

The beauty industry churns out so many new products, formulations, shades, scents and tools every year, that trying to sort the good from the dud can feel like a daunting task.

At the same time, each year brings its standout launches, the ones that are universally adored by editors, experts, bloggers and beauty buffs alike, so you can shop safe in the knowledge they won’t let you down.

From make-up to masks, skincare to scents, these are 2017’s best new beauty buys.

Best foundation: BareMinerals BarePro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation, £29

(BareMinerals/PA)

There was stiff competition from Rihanna’s Fenty line, but ultimately BareMinerals came out on top with this liquid foundation, which delivers sublime coverage while still looking natural – and genuinely stays put all day.

Best highlighter: Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, £26, Harvey Nichols

(Fenty Beauty/PA)

Fenty did take the crown in our skin-enhancing category for its instantly iconic Trophy Wife highlighter. This yellow-gold shimmer is so potent, your cheekbones will be visible from space (well, almost).

Best fragrance: Chanel Gabrielle Eau de Parfum, £79 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop

(Chanel/PA)

Could the first major new parfum from Chanel in 15 years possibly live up to expectations? Yes it could, we discovered in September, when Gabrielle – an exceptionally elegant white floral composition, wafted into the world – and our hearts.

Best scent innovation: Jo Loves Pomelo A Fragrance Paintbrush, £40

(Jo Loves/PA)

OK, it’s not a new scent per se, but Jo Loves fragrance paintbrushes introduced a whole new way to apply perfume. Available in four varieties from the much-loved brand, the gel-based scents are just as potent and the clicky pens are so fun to play with.

Best face mask: Sand & Sky Brilliant Skin Purifying Pink Clay Mask, £39.90

(Sand and Sky/PA)

This Aussie import had a waiting list of thousands prior to its UK launch, as fans clamoured to get their hands on the mask that promised instantly brighter skin. It really delivered as well, and the mattifying effect is amazing if you’ve got oily skin.

Best moisturiser: Eucerin Elasticity+ Filler Night Cream, £26, Boots

(Eucerin/PA)

While 2017 has seen a move away from the term ‘anti-ageing’ (which we fully support), plump and glowy skin is still on most people’s wishlists, and to get that, it’s all about protecting and boosting collagen. Enter Eucerin’s Elasticity+ Filler, which is uses a pair of innovative ingredients, Arctiin and Silymarin, to do just that, in a gorgeously rich night cream.

Best lipstick: Bourjois Rouge Velvet Lipstick in Rubi’s Cute, £8.99, Superdrug

(Bourjois/PA)

It’s not always the most expensive make-up that performs the best, as proven by the Bourjois Rouge Velvet lipstick range. Killer pigment, a feather-light formula and major staying power, all for less than a tenner. We want every shade.

Best hair product: Hair by Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray, £22, CultBeauty

(Hair by Sam McKnight/PA)

It’s not easy to choose one winner from hair legend Sam McKnight’s virtually faultless first product range, but choose we must, and the award goes to Modern Hairspray, a does-it-all spritz that gives invisible hold whether your locks are up, down, wavy or straight.

Best gadget: Babyliss Smooth And Wave, £129.99, Argos

(Babyliss/PA)

A gadget that sucks your hair into a hot ceramic cylinder to create curls – sounds like a disaster waiting to happen, doesn’t it? But that couldn’t be further from the truth. The Babyliss Smooth And Wave is so quick and easy to use, it’ll have you ditching your curling wand after one go.

Best soap: Yope Fig Tree Natural Liquid Soap, £5.89, Nature’s Health Box

(Yope/PA)

You might not expect to see a liquid hand soap listed as one of the year’s best beauty products, but hear us out. New brand Yope produces dispenser soaps that are almost as aesthetically pleasing as cult brand Aesop’s, but at less than £6 a pop, they’re a hell of a lot cheaper – and the unusual scent combinations are lovely. Pop one in your bathroom and wait for the compliments to flood in.

© Press Association 2017