The 10 best beauty baubles of 2017

The 10 best beauty baubles of 201712th Dec 17 | Beauty
Tree decorations for beautifying brilliance.
First it was advent calendars, then Christmas crackers, now baubles are the latest festive staple to get a fancy face lift, so you can adorn your tree – or treat your guests – with dangling decorations filled with mini make-up and beauty products.
From budget to luxury, a whole host of well-known brands have jumped on the bauble bandwagon, and the results are fabulous. We’ve selected 10 of our favourites…
1. Mad Beauty Snowflake Star Bath Salts, £3.99
What’s inside: Strawberry bath salts to scent a warming winter bath.
2. Champneys One Minute Wonder, £5, Boots
What’s inside: A travel-size hand and nail cream, and a nail file – perfect for stashing in your handbag.
3. Bronnley Christmas Apple & Cinnamon Soap Bauble, £6.50
What’s inside: A scrumptiously-scented apple and cinnamon soap, enriched with almond oil.
4. Burt’s Bees Bit Of Burt Pomegranate Gift Bauble, £6.99, John Lewis
What’s inside: A tube of Burt’s famous lip balm and a little pot of nourishing lemon butter cuticle cream.
5. Soap and Glory Lip Lip Hooray, £8.50
What’s inside: Two mini lip glosses in Nudist and Pink-a-boo and a matte lipstick in Choco-berry.
6. Aromatherapy Associates Precious De-Stress Time, £10
What’s inside: A small but mighty bottle of De-Stress bath and shower oil, which is infused with rosemary, lavender, black pepper and ginger.
7. Molton Brown Pink Pepperpod Festive Bauble, £10, John Lewis
What’s inside: Unscrew the top of the bauble and you’ll find it’s filled with spicy-sweet pink peppercorn and ginger shower gel.
8. Alchemy Oils Grapefruit Hair Remedy Bauble, £11
What’s inside: A miniature version of the brand’s cult hair treatment, enriched with coconut, almond, castor and avocado oils.
9. GHD Advanced Split End Therapy Nocturne Bauble, £15
What’s inside: A tube of nourishing Split End Therapy cream, which works with heat to repair your locks.
10. Laura Geller Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator Diamond Dust Ornament, £21, Escentual
What’s inside: A full-size Diamond Dust highlighter, perfect for lending a fairy-light glow to your cheekbones.
