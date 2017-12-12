The 10 best beauty baubles of 2017

12th Dec 17

Tree decorations for beautifying brilliance.

First it was advent calendars, then Christmas crackers, now baubles are the latest festive staple to get a fancy face lift, so you can adorn your tree – or treat your guests – with dangling decorations filled with mini make-up and beauty products.

From budget to luxury, a whole host of well-known brands have jumped on the bauble bandwagon, and the results are fabulous. We’ve selected 10 of our favourites…

Because any old bauble simply won't do.

1. Mad Beauty Snowflake Star Bath Salts, £3.99
What’s inside: Strawberry bath salts to scent a warming winter bath.

Mad Beauty Snowflake Star Bath Salts
(Mad Beauty/PA)

2. Champneys One Minute Wonder, £5, Boots
What’s inside: A travel-size hand and nail cream, and a nail file – perfect for stashing in your handbag.

Champneys One Minute Wonder
(Champneys/PA)

3. Bronnley Christmas Apple & Cinnamon Soap Bauble, £6.50
What’s inside: A scrumptiously-scented apple and cinnamon soap, enriched with almond oil.

Bronnley Christmas Apple & Cinnamon Soap Bauble
(Bronnley/PA)

4. Burt’s Bees Bit Of Burt Pomegranate Gift Bauble, £6.99, John Lewis
What’s inside: A tube of Burt’s famous lip balm and a little pot of nourishing lemon butter cuticle cream.

Burt's Bees Bit of Burt Pomegranate Gift Bauble
(Burt’s Bees/PA)

5. Soap and Glory Lip Lip Hooray, £8.50
What’s inside: Two mini lip glosses in Nudist and Pink-a-boo and a matte lipstick in Choco-berry.

Soap and Glory Lip Lip Hooray
(Soap and Glory/PA)

6. Aromatherapy Associates Precious De-Stress Time, £10
What’s inside: A small but mighty bottle of De-Stress bath and shower oil, which is infused with rosemary, lavender, black pepper and ginger.

Aromatherapy Associates Precious De-Stress Time
(Aromatherapy Associates/PA)

7. Molton Brown Pink Pepperpod Festive Bauble, £10, John Lewis
What’s inside: Unscrew the top of the bauble and you’ll find it’s filled with spicy-sweet pink peppercorn and ginger shower gel.

Molton Brown Pink Pepperpod Festive Bauble
(Molton Brown/PA)

8. Alchemy Oils Grapefruit Hair Remedy Bauble, £11
What’s inside: A miniature version of the brand’s cult hair treatment, enriched with coconut, almond, castor and avocado oils.

Alchemy Oils Grapefruit Hair Remedy Bauble
(Alchemy Oils/PA)

9. GHD Advanced Split End Therapy Nocturne Bauble, £15
What’s inside: A tube of nourishing Split End Therapy cream, which works with heat to repair your locks.

GHD Advanced Split End Therapy Bauble
(GHD/PA)

10. Laura Geller Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator Diamond Dust Ornament, £21, Escentual
What’s inside: A full-size Diamond Dust highlighter, perfect for lending a fairy-light glow to your cheekbones.

Laura Geller Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator Diamond Dust Ornament
(Laura Geller/PA)

