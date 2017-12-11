Say no to the dress: 10 stunning alternatives to the festive frock

11th Dec 17 | Beauty

Switch things up and stand out from the crowd this party season.

1c778859-eb49-4bdf-b820-afb00a95f1ea

When planning your yuletide party outfit (or outfits if you’re a social butterfly flitting from soiree to soiree all month), do you automatically think ‘dress’ – or do you steer well clear of frocks at all costs?

Whether you’re a long-time dress-avoider or simply want to switch things up this year, you couldn’t have picked a better time to shop outside the box. Why? Because the high street partywear collections are chock-full of stylish separates, gorgeous going-out tops and suits of the jump and tailored variety.

A smattering of sparkle or some holly-berry red will keep things at least a little bit festive – but architectural shapes, asymmetric cuts and sumptuous fabrics are the most fashion-forward way to do after-dark attire right now.

Stand out from the crowd this Christmas in one of these 10 amazing alternatives to the party dress…

1. AQ/AQ Heather Halter Neck Jumpsuit, £180

model wearing AQAQ Heather Halter Neck Jumpsuit
(AQAQ/PA)

2. River Island Black Sequin Wrap Bow Bandeau Crop Top, £45; Black Coated Molly Jeggings, £45

model wearing River Island Black Sequin Wrap Bow Bandeau Crop Top and Black Coated Molly Jeggings
(River Island/PA)

3. Simply Be Sequin Palazzo Trousers, £60

Simply Be Sequin Palazzo Trousers
(Simply Be/PA)

4Dorothy Perkins Black Velvet Suit Jacket, £40, and Slim Suit Trousers, £25

model wearing Dorothy Perkins Black Velvet Suit Jacket and Slim Suit Trousers
(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

5. Phase Eight Florentine Jumpsuit, £85, John Lewis

Phase Eight Florentine Jumpsuit
(Phase Eight/PA)

6. Glamorous Black Sheer Gold Spot Bardot Top, £36

Glamorous Black Sheer Gold Spot Bardot Top
(Glamorous/PA)

7. JD Williams Black Silver Glitter Jumpsuit, £35; Sophie Barely There Shoes, £22; Sophie Silver Ring Detail Clutch Bag, £15

model wearing JD Williams Black Silver Glitter Jumpsuit, Sophie Barely There Shoes and Sophie Silver Ring Detail Clutch Bag
(JD Williams/PA)

8. George at Asda Sequin Blazer, £28

George at Asda Sequin Blazer
(George/PA)

9. V by Very Embellished Mesh Top, £30

V by Very Embellished Mesh Top
(Very/PA)

10. Pretty Little Thing Red Tassel Sequin Long Sleeve Playsuit, £45

Pretty Little Thing Red Tassel Sequin Long Sleeve Playsuit
(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rebekah Vardy reveals PAINFUL stomach just days after leaving I'm A Celebrity

Rebekah Vardy reveals PAINFUL stomach just days after leaving I'm A Celebrity

Iain Lee in tears as I'm A Celeb reunites him with his sister

Iain Lee in tears as I'm A Celeb reunites him with his sister
This is how the weather is shaping up for the week

This is how the weather is shaping up for the week

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: Amir Khan awkwardly CONFRONTS Iain Lee over bullying claimes on LIVE television

WATCH: Amir Khan awkwardly CONFRONTS Iain Lee over bullying claimes on LIVE television
Highly CONTAGIOUS childrens viral infection sweeping Irish hospitals

Highly CONTAGIOUS childrens viral infection sweeping Irish hospitals
Wildcard act for The X Factor Tour 2018 revealed

Wildcard act for The X Factor Tour 2018 revealed
Chelsea queen of the jungle! Georgia Toffolo wins I'm A Celebrity

Chelsea queen of the jungle! Georgia Toffolo wins I'm A Celebrity