Can a mulled wine wax really dull the pain of a Brazilian?

Christmas is coming and if you haven’t booked your festive beauty treatments yet, you’d better be quick – preening slots sell out fast at this time of year.

With that in mind, I checked in to try out Ministry Of Waxing’s new limited edition Mulled Wine Wax – available at all five of their London branches. The formula is said to be perfect for sensitive areas (and can only be used on smaller sections, such as the bikini line, underarms and upper lip) and is ideal for anyone looking to get a Brazilian or Boyzilian (yes, it’s a thing) for the first time.

I’m not a virgin to hot-waxing treatments, but am always happy to try one that’s meant to be more pleasant on the pain front, as having your body hairs ripped out of their follicles is never the most relaxing experience.

What’s it like?

The first thing I noticed was the beautiful, deep, berry colour of the wax. Obviously, the colour doesn’t really matter, but it immediately seems more pleasant than being smothered in more unsightly, hot brown wax.

The smell is a bit of a let down. Not that it smells unpleasant, but I couldn’t smell anything at all, and my therapist even commented on how it’s more of a “smoky” scent, rather than the traditional, spicy wine fragrance with a zesty edge you might expect.

The good news, however, is that it contains the healing powers of chamomile and aloe vera, to calm and soothe even the most sensitive skin. It’s also specially formulated to be soft and easy to apply thinly, meaning hairs can be removed as quickly as possible, without the discomfort caused by a more brittle wax. And I have to say – although I’m not sure if it’s the wax, the technique, or a combination of both – it’s definitely the least painful wax I’ve ever had.

Available until January 5, 2018, prices range from £6-£99, and Ministry Of Waxing is also offering a 25% discount across their Brazilian and Boyzilian range for all first-time virgin waxers. Get yourself stripped.

