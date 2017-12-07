Join the plus-size party: Festive fashion looks to suit every shape

From sparkly frocks to trendy separates, this year's plus-size options for party season are better than ever.

Picking out a party season outfit can be agonising. There are so many dazzling dresses and stunning shoes in the shops at the moment, that one stroll down the high street will result in an overload of I-want-everything indecision.

One thing you shouldn’t have to worry about? Whether you’ll be able to find that dream outfit in your size. Thankfully, there’s little danger of that this season because the plus-size partywear offerings are truly fabulous.

Brands have pulled out all the stops, delivering everything from glitzy gowns to chic separates, so whether it’s for a big family dinner or the office ‘do, there are flattering options for everyone.

Here are three festive fashion trends we’re loving, and where to shop them in size 14 and above.

1. Sparkly dresses

When it comes to dressing for December nights, you absolutely cannot go wrong with a sequin-covered dress.

This season, it’s all about shimmering Sixties vibes, with minidresses that skim the body and are just begging you to hit the dance floor. Pair with strappy heels if it’s a really glitzy party, or trendy satin sock-boots for something a little more low-key.

Simply Be Sequin Disk Bardot Dress, £69, and Grace Scallop Court Shoes, from £27

Elvi Nude Sequin Slip Dress, currently reduced to £38.50 from £55

ASOS Curve Sequin Dress, £75 (available later in Dec)

Kristen Krog Sequinned Evening Dress, £303.99, Navabi

2. Velvet

As sumptuous as it is stylish, velvet is the gift that keeps on giving at Christmas. When you want to feel warm but also look hot, a velvet dress is always a winner, not least because you can pair it with black tights – just make sure they’re matte rather than glossy.

Forever wearing black? Add a metallic crushed velvet blazer or top into the mix for an easy evening update.

Evans Crushed Velvet Blazer, £45; Black Strappy Camisole Top, £16; Black Regular Skinny Jeans, £30

Studio 8 by Phase Eight Katie Velvet Maxi Dress, £99, QVC

Manon Batiste One Shoulder Velvet Dress, £103.99, Navabi

Deichmann Star Collection Velvet Heeled Shoes, £24.99

3. Statement separates

A dress may be the easiest after-dark option, but the truly forward-thinking fashionista will have her sights set on separates right now, anchoring her look around one eye-catching piece.

Glittery garments are, of course, encouraged, be it a sequinned blazer or trousers (helpful for focusing attention where you want it most), but lace works a treat too – go bright (and sheer) if you dare.

River Island Plus Silver and Pink Metallic Sequin Blazer, £68; Black Coated Leggings, £22; Plus Black Cross Back Double Strap Cami Top, £18; Black Patent Square Toe Block Heel Sock Boots, £55

Elvi Black Satin Ruffle Top, currently reduced to £24.50 from £35, and Red Sequin Trousers, currently reduced to £38.50 from £55

Dorothy Perkins Curve Black Gold Spot Blouse, currently reduced to £19.60 from £28

ASOS Curve Premium Longline Lace Puff Sleeve Blouse, £38

