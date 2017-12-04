Video: How to create an easy updo for the party season

4th Dec 17 | Beauty

Update long hair for the festive season with this unique look that's easy to pull off.

a9bac64d-3982-48bd-a05b-00fbae66688a

The countdown to Christmas has begun and party season has officially kicked off, so, with all the drinks, roasts and soirées in the diary, you’ll need a few different looks to rock at each event.

Nothing goes with a sparkly dress like a chic updo, so stylist Matthew Curtis has teamed up with 100% natural human hair extensions company Great Lengths to create a style you can do at home (or before you leave the office) in less than 10 minutes.

For more information or to book a consultation with a Great Lengths certified stylist, visit Great Lengths.

