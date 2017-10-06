5 thong bikinis you can wear at any age, inspired by Davina McCall's cheeky Instagram photo

If Davina McCall can wear a thong bikini at 50, so can you.

Davina McCall has long been a health and fitness hero, with her hit workout DVDs and guides to going sugar-free, but this week she reached new heights of body positive inspiration when she posted a photo on Instagram wearing a thong bikini – just days before turning 50.

“First foray into thong bikini… at 50 this might look like I’m showing off… I am,” she captioned the picture, taken on a girly holiday to France. “I’m pretty chuffed, having thought I would be in one pieces after 40 I am so happy.”

And who can blame her? The former Big Brother presenter works hard to stay fit, but her refreshingly honest gym selfies prove that it isn’t always easy, and she isn’t obsessed with how she looks, it’s more about how exercise makes her feel.

Plus, Davina’s frilly Brazilian briefs aren’t as skimpy as the kind of itsy-bitsy swimwear we see the Kardashian clan in – they’re actually really flattering.

Feeling inspired by the 49-year-old’s cheeky post? Glad to hear it. Here are 5 bum-baring bikinis to wear with pride on your next holiday…

1. Luli Fama Blue Bikini Thong Bottom And Reversible Top – Indico Fio, £150.97, BrazilianBikiniShop.com

(BrazilianBikiniShop/PA)

2. Vero Moda Scallop Triangle BikinI Top, £24, and Thong Bikini Bottoms, £22, ASOS

(ASOS/PA)

3. Boohoo Venice Mix & Match Candystripe Strappy Triangle Top, £8, and Brazilian Thong Brief, £8

(Boohoo/PA)

4. KS 3 Strap Triangle Bikini Top, £16.28, and Panty, £16.28, NA-KD.com

(NA-KD/PA)

5. Minimale Animale The Knotted Treachery Top, £101.69, and The Knotted Bandit Brief, £97.92, Revolve.com

(Revolve/PA)

© Press Association 2017