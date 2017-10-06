Got long hair? Here's how to create this season's 3 key catwalk hair trends with help from the pros

Here's how to make the top hair looks from the AW17 shows work for you.

If there was one word to describe the overarching theme of the hair on the AW17 catwalks, it would be pretty – but, make no mistake, that doesn’t mean boring.

From the sleekest, chicest ponytail you’ve ever seen (a massive hit at the New York shows) to beautifully messy braids in Milan and the return of hair ribbons in London, these versatile looks work for day or night – the only prerequisite is that you have long enough hair.

We asked three Fashion Week hair stylists for their guide to recreating the major catwalk hair trends at home, and the products you’ll need to get the job done. Here’s what they said…

Antonio Berardi AW17 (Bumble and Bumble/PA)

1. The sleek pony tail

Eudon Choi AW17 (Isabel Infantes/PA)



The look: A super-shiny, side-parted ponytail tied low on the neck.

As seen at: Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Jason Wu in New York, Eudon Choi, Mark Fast and Shrimps in London.

Get the look: By Odile Gilbert, New York Fashion Week Ambassador for Tresemme at Carolina Herrera.

1. Starting with freshly washed hair, create a deep side part using a rat tail comb to ensure that the part is straight. Use hair straighteners, section by section, ensuring that it’s poker straight.

2. Put chin down and secure the low ponytail with an elastic, then wrap a one-inch section of hair around the elastic and pin underneath with a bobby pin.

3. Finish the look by applying TRESemmé Botanique Hydrating Mist to the ponytail to create a smooth, silky look and tame any flyways.

Key product: TRESemmé Botanique Nourish & Replenish Hydrating Mist, £6.05, Boots

(TRESemmé/PA)

1. Half-up with hair ribbons

Emilia Wickstead AW17 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The look: Taking inspiration from the Nineties, this half up-do is accessorised with a black velvet ribbon.

As seen at: Emilia Wickstead and Temperley at London Fashion Week.

Get the look: By Luke Hersheson, John Frieda UK Creative Director at Emilia Wickstead.

1. Apply Frizz Ease Original Serum to the lengths of soaking wet hair and blow-dry straight. Once the hair is completely dry, run through with straightening irons to ensure the hair is poker straight.

2. Take a square section of hair from [level with] the middle of each eyebrow back to the crown. Pull it back quite tightly so you can see the graphic parting lines, and secure with elastic.

3. Apply Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Hairspray to fix flyaways and give hair a mannequin-like shine.

4. Finish with a long length of black velvet ribbon, tied once (not a full bow) with the ends left long down the back.

Key product: Frizz Ease Original Serum, £6.99, Superdrug

(Frizz Ease/PA)

1. The ‘romantic rebel’ look

Mark Fast AW17 (TIGI/PA)



The look: Braids and ponytails were given an artfully messy, rebellious twist.

As seen at: Mark Fast, Antonio Berardi and Bora Aksu in London, Alberta Ferretti in Milan.

Get the look: By Maria Kovacs, TIGI European Session Director.

1. Begin by applying Catwalk by TIGI Transforming Dry Shampoo, followed by Catwalk by TIGI Bodifying Spray to smooth hair back and create a sleek and clean look.

2. Leave an inch of hair loose at the front for creating the rebellious fringe, then part hair in a low side parting following the inside of the eyebrow, using Catwalk by TIGI Root Boost to keep control for the parting.

3. Blow-dry the hair downwards to keep the shape clean.

4. Using the front inch of hair, create the rebellious fringe with Catwalk by TIGI Work It Hairspray, a hairdryer and a roll hairbrush to add volume.

6. With the lengths of the hair used to create the fringe, wrap the ends around the ponytail, then straighten the pony tail to create a super shiny finish

7. Set the look with Catwalk by TIGI Work It Hairspray for a natural, effortless finish.

Key product: Catwalk by TIGI Bodifying Spray, £11.15, LookFantastic.com

(TIGI/PA)

© Press Association 2017