Glossier is coming to the UK: Here's why you should be excited about the cult American beauty brand

Three years after its debut in the US, the hugely successful skincare and make-up range is launching in the UK.

British beauty mavens have been begging for years, and now their dream is finally coming true: Glossier has officially announced it will be launching in the UK on October 9.

Yep, in less than a week you’ll be able to shop the entire skincare and make-up range from the beloved American beauty brand on Glossier.com.

(Glossier/PA)

“Since day one, we’ve dreamt of making Glossier a global beauty brand that celebrates girls and beauty in real life,” says founder Emily Weiss. “We’ve always been internationally focused thanks to the Into The Gloss readership and our community on social media. Now we’re excited to actually get Glossier in their hands.”

Haven’t heard of Glossier yet? Well, you’re in for a treat. Here’s why you should be squealing with excitement that this New York native is finally crossing the pond.

Just received an email from the lovelies at @glossier – 🇬🇧 UK launch 9th October!!!!! 🙌🏻 So excited! A post shared by Rhiannon Jones (@rhiannonmairjones) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Founded in 2014, Glossier is the retail arm of Into the Gloss, the wildly successful beauty blog that began in 2010. Weiss and team pooled their collective cosmetic knowledge, accumulated through years of interviewing celebrities and experts, to design, formulate and rigorously test their ‘skin first, make-up second’ line.

Consumers responded enthusiastically, mainly because the products are very, very good – as 750,000 obsessive Instagram followers can attest. Fan favourites include Balm Dotcom, an intense moisturising balm that miraculously isn’t at all greasy and Milky Jelly Cleanser, which cleverly can be used on wet or dry skin to wash away make-up and dirt.

Totally obsessed with @glossier's new Milky Jelly Cleanser. 🍼🛀🏻, finally a cleanser you can get in your 👀's! #milkyjelly A post shared by Olivia Locher (@olivialocher) on Jan 24, 2016 at 8:02pm PST

On the make-up side, the subtle but effective brow gel Boy Brow has been a big hit, as has Cloud Paint, a glossy cream blusher that imparts the dewy cheek flush of your dreams.

The packaging, which combines minimalist lettering with lots of millennial pink, means you’ll want to keep these pretty pots and bottles proudly on display rather than hiding them in your bathroom cabinet.

Collection 👌 @mrsjessieleanor A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

It’s reasonably priced, too. At around £15 for the Milky Jelly Cleanser and Cloud Paint, Glossier isn’t cheap, but it’s fairly priced for the size and quality of the products. Plus, there are lots of multi-buy offers so you can save when you buy a trio of skincare essentials or a couple of face masks at a time.

Being a ‘digital native’, the brand is very inclusive, with a wide variety of foundation and powder – sorry, Wowder – shades to suit a variety of skin tones.

@lauraharrier wears Wowder in Dark/Deep. @makeupvincent ❤️ A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Glossier launches in the UK on October 9 at glossier.com.

