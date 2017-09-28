Try not to get tipsy off your perfume with this gin and tonic cologne

If you’re a lover of fine perfume and the odd tipple, this might just be the new scent you’ve been looking for.

You may have had the experience of waking up smelling like the night before, but now you can recapture that boozy smell with this gin and tonic perfume.

(Art de Parfum/PA)

London-based perfume brand Art de Parfum has created the scent which is described as “a sparkling cocktail of zesty, herbal and bitter notes”.

OK, you won’t actually get drunk off the smell of this perfume, but it will transport you to cocktail hour with its juniper berry notes.

The company is no stranger to unusual scents, the likes of which also include sea foam.

Founder and CEO Ruta Degutyte says: “I want to offer men and women beautiful perfumes that embody all the good things we associate with French culture – namely, sophistication, elegance, and the determination to wring out every last drop of enjoyment out of food, music, and life in general.”

So there you have it. However, if you’re keen to get this taste of French culture, it unfortunately doesn’t come cheap: a 50ml bottle will set you back a hefty £114. Pro tip: ordering an actual gin and tonic at the bar is likely to cost you a whole lot less.

What’s next, margarita makeup?

