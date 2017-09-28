Get the look: Dior's doll-eyed beauty from Paris Fashion Week

Inspired by Dior's 1960s muse, the backstage beauty look featured a flawless complexion and FIVE coats of mascara.

The Dior SS18 show at Paris Fashion Week was a glittering spectacular – quite literally – as the mirror mosaic tiles that coated almost every surface of the venue were reflected in the shimmering clothes on the runway.

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection paid tribute to artist Niki de Saint-Phalle, a Dior muse in the 1960s and 70s, and the make-up look followed suit.

Dotted tulle and shimmering yellow mirror embroideries combine in this dress worn by Ruth Bell, its sunny lightness tempered by lace-up boots, epitomizing #MariaGraziaChiuri's exploration of the multiple facets of women in her Spring-Summer 2018 collection!

“I wanted, in particular, to accentuate the eyes, in a very spontaneous way, giving the impression of a young girl who had applied her own make-up,” says Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Make-up. “I wanted to give them a slight 1960s feel without going for a completely retro effect.”

Here, Peter talks through how to get the look, from the naturally perfected base to those ultra-spidery lashes.

1. Complexion

“The complexion looks even and fresh, and is neither too shiny nor too powdered. I obtained this balance by starting with Diorskin Forever & Ever Wear primer, £30.50. Next I applied the forthcoming Forever Undercover foundation which provides adjustable cover while looking very natural. I continued with a few corrective touches of Forever Undercover concealer, £21, and lastly I mattified everything with a very light veil of Forever & Ever Control Loose Powder, £36.50.

2. Lips

“Lips got a natural look, prepared with Lip Sugar Scrub, £25, then barely heightened with one of the four Addict Lip Glow shades, £25 each, that best matched the model’s skin tone.”

3. Eyes

“The eyes are very expressive. I chose to really load the eyelashes while leaving them at a natural length. First I applied a coat of Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer, £25, followed by five or six generous coats of black Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara, £25.50. These very thick lashes, top and bottom, are ultra made-up, but they’re not aiming for a perfect result. Some of them are clumped together, like when a young girl puts her make-up on a bit too quickly.

“To emphasise the youthful aspect, I also drew a line of Diorshow Khôl liner 099, £19.50, on the waterline of the lower eyelid and slightly accentuated the eyebrows with Diorshow Brow Styler Gel, £22.”

