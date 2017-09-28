Craving a new winter coat? These are the 5 trends you should be shopping this season

From ravishing red to fluffy fabrics, these are the coats to covet now.

While there are many depressing things about winter (the cold, the darkness, the self-diagnosed Seasonal Affective Disorder) there’s plenty to get excited about too, namely Christmas, comfort food, and the fashion equivalent of the Pumpkin Spice Latte: Coats.

And it just so happens that this season’s outerwear trends are without exception the cosiest and most SAD-busting we’ve seen in years. We’re talking bright colours, loads of fluff and snuggly fabrics that will keep you toasty-warm all winter long.

But you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your arms into one of the trendiest coats, as they’re liable to sell out long before the mercury drops and you actually have to put one on.

So, we’ve rounded up the top five autumn/winter coat trends to shop now and wear later.

1. Red coats

Red is the undisputed colour of AW17, and it lends itself amazingly to outerwear, because what’s more mood-enhancing than a lipstick red wool coat?

This season, the silhouette borrows from the boys – whether single or double-breasted, it should be oversized, in a rounded tulip shape (rather than belted), and in a weighty wool fabric. Wear yours open and with the collar up for extra attitude.

Dorothy Perkins Red Double Breasted Coat, £65; Red Slash Neck Jumper, £24; Black Coated Skinny Jeans, £18.20 (currently reduced from £26); Black Velvet Heels, £25 (in store in October)

Hobbs Tilda Coat, £299

2. Heritage fabric coats

After Balenciaga, Vetements, Stella McCartney and many other designers showed heritage checks on their AW17 catwalks, the high street followed suit (literally) and Pinterest saw a 75% rise in pins for check coats in September.

With blazers and trenches this cool, it’s not hard to see why. Traditional tartans and tweeds have been given a mannish spin this season – layer with other checks and fuzzy knits for cosy-cool vibes.

East Wool Check Coat, £299; Merino Striped Dress, £139 (in store September 29; tights and boots, stylists own)

River Island RI Studio Check Piercing Trim Coat, £160; White Slingback Heels, £50

3. Puffer jackets

Once the preserve of skiers and Alpine hikers, the puffer jacket has had a high-fashion makeover in recent years, and we couldn’t be more happy, because these duvet-esque coats are insanely warm AND they look super stylish.

But be warned, this trend is not for shrinking violets – your sleeping bag jacket should be as big, bright and shiny as possible.

PrettyLittleThing Yellow Ring Pull Longline Puffer Jacket, £55

Ivy Park Pewter Bonded Puffer Jacket, £120, Topshop

4. Shearling coats

Shearling is another trend that takes a traditional textile and gives it a digital-age update.

A faux shearling biker or flight jacket strikes the right balance – look for edgy leather and metal detailing, or plump for an usual colour choice, like pink or purple.

White Stuff Nene Jacket, £120; Lasso Tie Front Jumper £55, Smart City Trousers £49.95 (available October 9)

New Look Cream Borg Buckle Trim Flight Jacket, £59.99

5. Fuzzy coats

Your unlikely style icon for AW17? That’ll be the Cookie Monster, because fluffy coats in technicolour hues are where it’s at.

A short faux fur jacket is ideal for throwing on (or ‘shoulder robing’) for a night out, and outerwear this extravagant needs little by way of accessories. For double the trend points? It’s got to be a red fuzzy coat.

Daredevils Run Jacket, £278.94, Revolve

Cath Kidston Faux Fur Coat, £160

