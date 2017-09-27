Madonna has launched a skincare range. Here's what we know so far.

MDNA Skincare has just been released in the US. Here's the lowdown on the singer's beauty offering.

At the age of 59, Madonna has incredibly youthful-looking skin. So it makes sense that the Queen of Pop would choose skin as the focus for her beauty brand, which has just launched in the US.

The products are made using an exclusive ingredient that comes from Italy, so are they the secret to Madge’s enviable complexion? Here’s what we know so far about the star’s skincare range.

1. It’s called MDNA Skincare. MDNA was also the name of the singer’s last album, plus it’s a clever/irresponsible reference to the drug MDMA (depending on who you ask).

2. It’s not actually new. The brand first launched in 2014 but until now has only been available in Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan.

Choose your weapon #MDNASKIN A post shared by MDNA SKIN 🌹 (@mdnaskin) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

3. There are only seven core products in the line up, called The Face Wash, The Serum, The Rose Mist, The Eye Mask, The Eye Serum, The Chrome Clay Mask and The Rejuvenator, a tool which is used with the serum and clay mask.

4. According to the brand’s website, the formulations are based around ‘bacteriologically pure’ thermal waters from the Tuscan spa town of Montecatini, which are exclusive to the brand and ‘perfectly compatible with the organic liquids of the human body’.

Montecatini water fostered in the earth and clay that has been aged by the water. An excellent blend not in the hands of people. Beauty is nature! #mdnaskin A post shared by MDNA SKIN 🌹 (@mdnaskin) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:02pm PST

5. It’s not cheap. Prices start at around £37 for the Face Wash and The Eye Mask (for four disposable sheets) while the Serum will set you back about £180 for 50ml.

6. The Material Girl launched the line in the US with a party last night in New York, where she dressed up as a French maid to demonstrate products to guests.

Meet our newest esthetician 😂 @madonna is introducing THE RITUAL to some lucky people at the #MDNASKIN launch event! A post shared by MDNA SKIN 🌹 (@mdnaskin) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

7. The Chrome Clay Mask is the hero product of the range. Made from Montecatini clay and thermal waters, the mask ‘rejuvenates and renews skin’ and is removed using the magnetised Rejuvenator tool. Groundbreaking, right? Well, no, magnet face masks have been around for a year or so and you can buy other brands more cheaply. The Skin Rejuvenator Set includes the tool, 50 mask remover sheets, 2 magnetic heads, and the mask – but it will set you back around £450.

#motivationmonday is knowing you have a #MDNASkin CHROME CLAY MASK waiting for you when you get home today 💆💆💆. In the meantime, be a boss today 👊✊️👊✊️👊 A post shared by MDNA SKIN 🌹 (@mdnaskin) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

8. To promote the US unveiling, the singer has roped in an unlikely influencer. Rather than choosing one of the top beauty vloggers (as Kim Kardashian has done for her make-up brand), Madonna has tapped Josh Ostrovsky aka Instagram star The Fat Jewish for a video in which the pair are being pampered in a spa – but Josh thinks he should be spritzing his face with Rosé wine instead of Rose Mist. The tongue-in-cheek clip is no doubt intended to appeal to his 10 million millennial followers (Madge herself has got about 10K more than that and she’s been in showbiz for decades).

The beginning of a beautiful friendship…👯 @madonna @thefatjewish #mdnaskin A post shared by MDNA SKIN 🌹 (@mdnaskin) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

9. The one thing we don’t know? When or if MDNA Skincare will be launching in the UK. But if you’re really keen to try it, you can order it from Barney’s website where there’s a $10 (about £7.50) shipping fee for orders over $500 (about £370). So, one Skin Rejuvenator Set ought to do it.

