Can a powder give you the ultimate matte lip? We try Clinique's new hero product before it arrives in stores

Are you a matte lip maven, ever on the hunt for a lipstick that delivers superb colour and erases every last trace of shine from your pout?

You are? Well, listen up, because Clinique Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder just might be your new holy grail make-up find.

Inspired by backstage make-up artists who press powder over lipstick to soak up any shine and give a truly matte finish, the new lippie is out on October 13, but we got our hands on a few of the eight shades and decided to put them through their paces to help you decide whether you should give this cream-powder hybrid a go.

How does Clinique Lip Powder compare to matte liquid or bullet lipsticks? Here’s what our testers thought…

Our testers tried Clinique Lip Powder shades including Fun Pop, left, and Crimson Pop, right (Alice Hearing/Claire Spreadbury/PA)

Crimson Pop

“I absolutely love this product! The worst thing about lipstick is when it feels thick or gloopy (and your hair gets stuck in it). But with this, it feels like you have totally bare lips. Crimson Pop is a beautiful, deep red, and because it’s a lip powder, it’s gorgeously matte. The only downside is it lasted for three hours at best, but I love it so much, I don’t care.”

Brown Sugar Pop

“This is a really interesting concept – a powder-cream lipstick that feels like an eyeshadow, with a sponge applicator which you dip into the cap to pick up the pigment. Initially it offers a light application of colour but you can quickly build up layers for more intensity. Although it has a matte finish, its creamy texture means your lips don’t end up feeling dried out. Staying power is average, though, so you will need to re-apply frequently. I love the rich deep pink hue of Brown Sugar Pop, ideal for daytime wear to emphasise your lips while still looking natural.”

Fun Pop

“Clinique’s new powder lipstick, impressively, withstood the coffee test right after application. It does require a slow build up of colour rather than one sweep across the lips (the pigment is in the cap so you twist it closed to load the sponge applicator up) but it did have a very matte finish. I didn’t like how dry it felt, however, so I’d probably stick to creamier lip products in the future.”

Blossom Pop

“Trying this weirdly reminded me of using felt-tip pens back at school. While I didn’t need much of it for a stunning pop of colour, I had to really concentrate to apply it evenly and not spread it over the edge of my lips, because the applicator is quite squishy – I would recommend use a lip pencil first. Overall, my go-to remains a liquid lipstick – this came out more matte and felt quite drying. But the colour did last well through an evening of drinking cocktails (albeit with a straw).”

Clinique Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder, £16.50, House of Fraser, will be available on October 13.

