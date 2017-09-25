10 brilliant beauty buys to support Breast Cancer Awareness month

The rose-tinted spectacle is back in October, when you can simultaneously shop and support the fight against cancer.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) Campaign, the initiative that’s raised more than £50 million for cancer charities from sales of beauty products during the month of October.

The initiative was started by Evelyn H Lauder, but now hundreds of brands beyond the Estee Lauder stable have got involved, so you can indulge in an old favourite or discover a new gem while supporting a worthwhile cause.

Here are our top ten pink picks for 2017…

1. Aveda Limited Edition Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme with Rosemary Mint, £22

This year, the chosen scent for Aveda’s ultra-nourishing Hand Relief is the fresh and herby Rosemary Mint, with around £3 per tube going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Slather it on to soothe dry hands.

(Aveda/PA)

2. GHD Limited Edition Pink Blush Platinum Styler and Roll Bag, £165

Are your hair straighteners on their last legs? Treat yourself to an upgrade guilt-free with the blush pink GHD Platinum Styler, which comes with a chic roll bag and sends a £10 donation to UK research charity Breast Cancer Now.

(GHD/PA)

3. Emma Lomax Beautiful Lady Bag, £24

Emma Lomax’s jazzy make-up bags have been a big hit with the fashion pack. Snap up a glittery Beautiful Lady zip-up pouch in October and £4 will go to BCA.

(Emma Lomax/PA)

4. Bobbi Brown Limited Edition Pink Peony Illuminating Bronzing Powder Set, £35

Comprising a rosy powder and matching mini brush, this sweet set from Bobbi Brown works well as either a bronzer to impart all-over glow, or blush (concentrate on the apples of the cheeks). For each set, 20% of the sale will go to the Breast Cancer Campaign.

(Bobbi Brown/PA)

5. Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, £99

Not only is this iconic moisturiser worth its weight in gold (well, almost), this limited edition pot is actually worth £140, so you’re getting a major bargain. Plus, the brand will be donating a total of £25,000 to Breast Cancer Care this year. It’s win-win.

(Elemis/PA)

6. Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne, £88 for 100ml

If you’ve never tried Red Roses, a firm Jo Malone fan favourite, you’re in for a treat, and for every bottle sold, £20 will go to the BCA Foundation.

(Jo Malone/PA)

7. London Grace Kirsten Polish, £11

A pretty pink nail manicure never goes out of style, so you know you’ll get plenty of wear out of London Grace’s Kirsten polish. This year, the brand is giving 30% of each sale to national support charity Breast Cancer Haven.

(London Grace/PA)

8. Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Knockout Eyes Collection, £45

Featuring an eight-shade eyeshadow palette, full-size mascara, eyeshadow brush, mini eye pencil and make-up bag, this set is all you need to create an endless variety of eye looks, from the subtle to the seductive. For every sale, a 20% donation will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



(Estee Lauder/PA)

9. Clinique Limited Edition Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, £38

Throughout October, the much-loved moisturiser comes with an on-trend tasselled key ring, with £2 from every sale going to the Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign.

(Clinique/PA)

10. Zenii Hope Essential Oil Candle, £30

Infused with orange and geranium essential oils, this candle is made with natural wax, and the holder from recycled glass. All profits from the candle during October will go to Cancer Research.

(Zenii/PA)

