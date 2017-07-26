Why Ice Cream Month is your beauty best friend

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! It's the snack of choice on a hot summer's day, but ice cream doesn't just have to be a food indulgence - it can be a beauty treat too. And considering July is officially Ice Cream Month, we've rounded up some new ice cream-inspired beauty products. From vanilla and ice cream bubble bath to a champagne sorbet coloured highlighter, whatever your favourite flavour is, we've got it covered.

Chocolate



If your fave scoop of the frozen stuff is chocolate, why not try the new facial tanning gel from Chocolate Sun, Cocoa Illume. The aloe-based fast developing fake tan is made with a blend of botanicals and herbs chosen for their soothing effect on delicate facial skin, and is lightweight so it sinks in instantly. It's so light it can even be worn under make-up! In the U.K. choc fans can pick up Chocolate Sun products via eco-beauty boutique abeautifulworld.



Berry



Hitting the berry nail on the head is skincare brand Formula 10.0.6's new Be Berry range, made up of five masks and a cleanser. The line is full of fruit boosting antioxidants including blueberry, pineapple, raspberry, acai, bilberry, yumberry, coconut milk and pomegranate, and takes care of everything from brightening skin to moisturising it.



Or if you'd prefer good ol' strawberry than pick up SportFX Strawberries & Cream Lip Balm.



Vanilla



Most of the products on offer at I Love... Cosmetics have an ice cream-esque nature to them, but none more so than the Vanilla & Ice Cream bubble bath and shower creme. Packed with a sweet scent of vanilla that will make your mouth water, the creamy formula leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. Like all I Love... products, this is soap free, paraben free and pH balanced.



Mint



Mint choc chip is as much of an ice cream staple as vanilla and chocolate, so indulge your mint side with this Minty Fresh coloured polish from Nailberry. The pastel green shade is also perfect for this time of year, and will look great for a wedding, as it's a subtle pop of colour rather than a bold green hue.



Sorbet



We're obsessed with the new Champagne Sorbet illuminating powder from Tanya Burr Cosmetics! The velvety soft powder instantly adds radiance to the skin, and leaves a dewy glow after being swept on cheeks.



Gelato



Vlogger-turned-beauty mogul Zoella'e newest release, Jelly & Gelato, ties in perfectly with Ice Cream Month. Inspired by creamy and fruity gelato, eight items make up this sweet range. We love the Shower Shake body wash, which is super moisturising, and the Gelat' Eau body mist, which mixes elderflower and cream scents together.



Ice lolly



And lastly we can't not mention Carmex's fab new ice lolly designed pot. The lip favourite has teamed up with London-based accessories brand Skinnydip to create some super cute lip balm pots and a phone case. We love the Ice Lolly Pot, with it's colourful images of lollies on the lid. Carmex's classic lip balm is nestled inside, and will quickly sooth a sore pout.

© Cover Media Group 2017