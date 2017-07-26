Go bold below your eyes

Over the cliche cat eye or other beauty looks that involve coating your eyelid?

Well, you'll be pleased to hear that bottom-heavy eye make-up is the latest craze and there are all sorts of ways to pull it off with confidence.



Taking tips from celebs such as Janelle Monae and Olivia Munn, here are our top suggestions for the best upside down eye looks!



In reference to the beauties named above, thick, bright eyeliner is a great way to wear this trend. We're not saying pick the boldest shade out there though; whatever colour pops against your natural skin tone and makes a statement is a good starting point. Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil is a great option for this, with a whopping 41 shades on offer.



To make the transition from upper eye make-up to bottom-heavy it's best to keep the liner as close to the eye as possible, so apply to the waterline to begin with. You can go under it slightly but without any colour or distraction on your eyelid, a little will go a long way below your peepers. This will also give your eyes a wider look, especially if you add a dash of highlighter in the inner corner.



Once you are feeling brave enough to venture below the waterline don't be pressured into applying too much product. All you need is a neat, thin line which you can blend to give a softer finish; bold colours will look too harsh if left unblurred.



Alternatively, if you are looking for an even more dramatic finish, we're big fans of glitter. This is slightly trickier to achieve but is an amazing option for a party or night out on the town; the simplest method is picking up a liquid glitter like Kiko Milano's Glitter Eyeliner or NYX's Liquid Crystal Body Liner - don't be fooled by the name, it's great for under eyes too. This way you can rock eyeliner on your eyelid as well, so long as it's subtle enough to give more attention to what's going on underneath.



Twiggy-style eyelashes are a great way to go upside down too! Apply single lashes spread out below your eye to create a striking yet chic finish. We highly recommend e.l.f. Studio Individual False Lashes or Models Own Individual Eyelashes.

© Cover Media Group 2017