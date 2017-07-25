Must-have nail polishes

There's no better time than the present to experiment with fresh and flirty nail polish colours.

Manicure trends for this season evoke the loveliest of flower-filled gardens, with pretty pinks and cool pastels the pick of the crop.



Petal pinks



From fuchsias to Barbie-inspired hues, the beauty world's new pinks are getting us in the mood to move away from our go-to nudes and reds. Seasonal shades like LOLA's Ultra Shine Nail Polish in Pop Princess is a perfect hot pink with a great high shine finish - guaranteed to nicely match a new dress. Another favourite has to be the newly launched Benecos Nail Polish in Pink Forever. This product promises a sweet candy floss pink for a fun girly look, while also being suitable for vegans and free from nasty ingredients. The glossy pink suits all skin tones and has an easy to apply one coat application.



Fresh mints



Working well with neutral and pastel colour palettes, mint green nail polishes are here to stay. Nailberry's Oxygenated Minty Green is a lovely light hue, which is fairly subtle and even office appropriate. To get the best results, check nails are oil free before you apply your basecoat and make sure the nail polish is very thinly applied.



For those looking for something a little more dramatic Dr.'s REMEDY's Enriched Nail Polish in Trusting Turquoise is a great pale blue with touch of green. It also offers up nourishment for the nails, with the formula containing tea tree oil, garlic bulb extract and wheat protein.



Sky blues



Sitting somewhere between a sapphire and turquoise, there are many deep blue hues just waiting to grace your digits. iZ Beauty of London's Nail Lacquer in Azure Blue is a bright but creaming shade which features a plumping gel effect formula. The product also has a wide application brush with curved edge, allowing for simple and neat application.



Bright blue not your bag? Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Cut the Mullet serves as a happy medium between turquoise and a sky blue which is ideal for day or going out on Saturday night. The formula offers up an opaque finish, but use two coats for optimal colour.

© Cover Media Group 2017