Give locks a volumising boost

If you're locks are looking flat and lifeless your roots could probably do with a bit of a boost. Regardless of whatever lovely hair type you were born with, every texture comes with its own set of pros and cons, and using a volumising or root-boosting spray is a fantastic way to inject some volume into your tresses.

Just apply your choice of volumiser onto the roots of wet hair, then blow-dry with a big round brush to create a loose wave effect. You could also use a big curling tong on the mid lengths and ends. Whether you're looking for an almost-out-the-door volume booster or something that can actually plump up your hair's follicles to make each strand thicker, read on for the perfect products for hair-plumping.



How to use



To get major volume, you need to apply a root lifter to damp hair at the roots, but also throughout your locks to build body and give it structure. Then, blow-dry your hair afterwards to get the heat to lock in the lift.



Blow-dry in a bottle



Nanogen Root Boost Hair Thickening Spray with Sun Damage Protection is dubbed a 'blow-dry in a bottle' thanks to its blend of ingredients which lift and volumise the hair while actively fattens the hair shaft for a visible improvement in hair thickness. Also featuring its Solar Shield Complex, this handy light-weight, non-greasy formula works hard to minimise the damage caused by the sun's harmful UVB rays, preventing natural and coloured treated hair from fading. Gain instant thickness and volume from this light easy to apply spray - hair will immediately feel big, bouncy and full of life.



Thickening



Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray is a favourite of celebrity hairdressers. It contains copolymers that form around the shaft of each strand of hair to hold your style in place. Meanwhile, keratin amino acids condition and strengthen your hair. So, basically, it's a hairspray and mini keratin treatment in one. Two-fer!



Big blow-out



For days when you want your blow-out to be super-blown out spritz on Serge Normant Meta Lush Volumizer while hair is still damp. Spray directly on your roots, crown, and sides of your head, then lightly mist it on your ends. Blow-dry your hair as usual, and it'll give you more lift, texture, and volume throughout.



Moisturising roots



If you're hair needs a moisturising boost, Palmers Coconut Oil Strong Roots Spray is perfect for curly hair types, as it stimulates healthy growth, soothes tightness, and moisturizes the hair and scalp. It can be used on both human and synthetic hair.

© Cover Media Group 2017