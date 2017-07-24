Is this make-up applicator that mimics fingertips the key to flawless foundation?

Smashbox has released a gel cushion applicator that could be the answer to your make-up prayers.

Some people can’t be parted from their MAC 190 Brush, bloggers love the Beauty Blender, while make-up artists often favour the fingertip approach… we’ve all got our preferred way to apply foundation, but a new product from Smashbox might have you ditching your fave method.

The brand has just released a gel cushion tool that make-up mavens are getting VERY excited about.

Called The Photo Filter Gel Cushion Applicator (snappy, huh?), the diamond-shaped tool is meant to mimic a fingertip, from the squishy texture to the fingerprint grooves that, the brand says, ‘grab and blend’ your foundation.

These 2 make such a great couple! Introducing the Photo Filter #GelCushion Applicator, with fingertip-like grooves that grab and blend #StudioSkin Foundation. It has a flexible texture and a diamond shape that reaches every angle of your face. Available now on smashbox.com! A post shared by Smashbox Cosmetics (@smashboxcosmetics) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

The rounded corners mean you can reach every angle of your face and, since it’s made of non-absorbent plastic, it won’t suck up half your foundation like sponges do.

Plus, it’s easier to clean because you only have to wash the product off the surface, not rinse and squeeze it out of the air pockets, and you can pat it dry with tissue, whereas brushes take hours to air dry.

The Gel Cushion Applicator (Smashbox/PA)

Of course, this isn’t the first plastic foundation applicator to hit the market. Molly Cosmetics released the SiliSponge at the end of last year, and while it was widely hyped at the time, it doesn’t seem to have had much staying power, judging by the continued ubiquity of Beauty Blenders on make-up vlogs and Instagram.

One of the problems a lot of people found with the SiliSponge is that it’s difficult to grip because it’s too flat and smooth, and the oval shape isn’t precise enough, but it looks like Smashbox have taken both those factors into account with their plump, textured cushion.

Itching to try it? So are we. Sadly it’s only available in the US right now, but Smashbox say the Gel Cushion Applicator will be coming to the UK in October, priced £22. So there’s not too long to wait until you can try this gel-ly baby for yourself.

© Press Association 2017