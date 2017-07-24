Earl grey goodness

If you're a lover of tea then you're bound to be a fan of Earl Grey, a blend made using black leaves with a citrusy twist.

There are plenty of reasons to be drinking a hot cup of this good stuff, from it easing anxiety to aiding weight loss, but are you familiar with its brilliant beauty benefits?



Let's start with where you drink it - your mouth. With its fluoride levels, Earl Grey can protect your teeth by keeping them strong and preventing tooth decay or cavities. So along with thorough brushing, you'll be boasting pearly whites if you sip this magical tea.



Catechin is also found in Earl Grey, with this antioxidant helping to fight off oral infections and keep your mouth in tip top condition.



The antioxidants are also great for maintaining a bright, clear facade as they battle off free radicals that can cause damage and ageing. Pop a slice of orange in the tea for some added vitamin C and you have a recipe for complexion perfection!



And with Earl Grey known to hydrate the body, unlike its coffee counterpart, you won't be left thirsty - and neither will your skin. It's packed full of potassium, known to retain body fluids, so gulping a few cups along with plenty of water will certainly show results.



Beauty bloggers have praised the tea for soothing puffy eyes and dark circles too, though don't go pouring it directly on your peepers! When you're finished with the tea bag and it's cooled down enough to place on the skin, rest over your eyes and let the caffeine banish the bags and restrict swollen blood vessels that trigger puffiness.

© Cover Media Group 2017