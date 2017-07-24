Slick on hair oils for sleek locks

If you want shiny, healthy looking hair free of split ends, look no further than slicking on some oil.

But not just any old oil; we love natural oils such as coconut oil, macadamia nut and argan oil for reducing the chemical load in our beauty cabinet. But why use oils? Won't they make hair greasy? Hair oils have lots of great properties for the hair and scalp as long as it's natural and in it's pure form.



We spoke to Michelle Paterson, hair manager at Pouts & Pinups, and she explained the multiple benefits of the slick stuff.



"Oils keep breakages at bay and banish any dry or frizzy ends and many oils now provide heat protection properties, which are perfect for long days spent in the sun over summer," Michelle tells Cover Media.



While Karen Brown, of Hair by JFK, adds, "Hair oils are fantastic multitaskers. They are great for detangling the hair when it's wet, sealing down the hair cuticle to fix split ends and also are great heat protectants."



As well as conditioning and scalp treatments, oil are great for help with finishing touches.



"If you're prone to frizzy hair, as well as smoothing the hair down, oils will get rid of any flyaways and give the hair a sleek, soft finish," adds Karen.



Read on for our guide to getting sleek not slick hair.



How to use it



"It's important to section the hair when using hair oils and distribute the oil evenly as a little bit of oil goes a long way," explains Anushka Lakhani, founder of London's aer Blowdry Bar. Anushka likes to use coconut oil for her clients. "It is super moisturising especially if you suffer from dandruff and dry scalp. When massaged into the hair and scalp it leaves the hair feeling soft and adds shine to the hair."



Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Oil Strong Roots Spray is made from ethically and sustainably sourced Coconut Oil and Tahitian Monoi. It helps strengthen hair at the roots, alleviating tightness and itch, and stimulating the scalp for healthy growth.



Shiny finish



With continued use of oils you should notice that your hair has more shine and is less brittle, says Dean Jones, of Dean Jones Hairdressing. "Using oil can also actually regulate your natural oil and sebum production so your hair will appear less oily and greasy, and instead have a shiny healthy finish." Argan oil-rich Moroccanoil Treatment is light and gorgeously fragranced, and stuffed with the antioxidant-rich oil and shine-boosting vitamins and can be used on dry or wet hair.



Pamper your locks



If your hair is in need of extra nourishment, Michelle recommends a hot oil treatment. Gently warm up your choice of oil, apply it to hair and leave it on for a good few minutes before washing the hair as normal. This will moisturise dry hair, help it look and feel healthier and shinier, prevent the hair from damage and help reduce existing damage. Kalahari Melon Seed Oil is an excellent source of vitamin E and Omega-6 essential fatty acids, it protects the skin and hair from external stresses and also has the additional benefit of high phytosterol content (plant derived compounds) content which ensures hair and skin is nourished and conditioned.

© Cover Media Group 2017