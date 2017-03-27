National Spinach Day beauty saviours

Popeye used it to make his muscles bulge, but we're currently loving spinach for how much it makes our skin glow.

And seeing as it was National Spinach Day yesterday in the U.S., we thought we get the low-down on the leafy green veg, and how it can improve our skincare regime.



Firstly, why is spinach so good for us? To start with it's an excellent source of vitamins K, A, B2, B6, E and C, as well as manganese, folate, magnesium, iron, copper, calcium and potassium. Spinach has also been praised for restoring energy, increasing vitality and improving the quality of the blood, and the high levels of chlorophyll and carotenoids in the dark vegetable boast anti-inflammatory and anti-cancerous properties, and are known to be good for eyesight.



So whether you opt to add the leaves to a smoothie, a salad or as a side dish at dinner, getting a spinach fix will definitely benefit your body.



So now on to your skin. Unlike vegetables of the moment like kale and cucumber, spinach is a little harder to find in skincare, but we've tracked down a few goodies.



First up is MAC Cosmetics cult buy, Studio Moisture Cream, which mixes spinach with passion fruit, green tea, algae, wheat germ and coconut. The super-rich formula is ideal for day and night use, and diminishes the appearance of fine lines as well as giving skin a hit of moisture.



Origins also used Popeye's fave ingredient in its By All Greens foaming cleanser, along with fellow green goodies green tea and spirulina. The self-activating foam mask gives skin a deep, but gentle, clean and unclogs pores without stripping skin.



And Welleco's The Super Elxir, loved by Elle Macpherson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uses spinach as one of its key ingredients in this powerhouse of goodness. Add to water or coconut water for a daily hit of this game changing multivitamin.

