Floral fragrances to covet and collect

From bold florals to fresh citruses, a new fragrance can evoke blossoming gardens with a single spritz.

And with the beauty companies now lining up their latest perfume drops, there's no better time to switch up your go-to scent.



A top option to seek out this season is Miu Miu's L'Eau Bleue - the Italian fashion brand's latest incarnation of its signature scent. This fresh version combines lily of the valley and Akigalawood with crisp, green notes and a floral heart. The perfume also comes encased in a pretty blue matelasse bottle, which will no doubt take pride of place in your bathroom cabinet!



Or for real floral flair, Avon's Vida La Vita is a good option too. This fragrance opens with crisp pink apple note, and also encompasses hints of magnolia, rose and mimosa, as well as a touch of vanilla bean. The scent is bottled in an elegant glass flacon, making it an ideal gift.



Perfume collectors will also be pleased to hear that one of the year's most anticipated fragrances, Mon Guerlain, has just hit the shelves. Inspired by strong femininity and Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, Guerlain's new launch taps into oriental influences, including notes of Sambac Jasmine from India, Album Sandalwood from Australia and Carla Lavender from Provence.



Nothing like your grandmother's rose fragrance, Giorgio Armani's Si Rose Signature Eau de Parfum is a limited edition floral chypre which is an earthier take on the original Si. It also contains tops notes of blackcurrant liquor and freesia.



Elsewhere, dive into the refreshing new scent from Hermes, Eau des Merveilles Bleue. Formulated by Christine Nagel, the scent is packaged in a dreamy round blue bottle and features patchouli, alongside woody and sea notes, but still feels super sophisticated.

