Tiger eye hair trend

There's been ombre, rose blonde and grey platinum hair trends this year (16) among others, but one has made a big impact on social media; the tiger eye hair dye look. No, its name doesn't come from the big cat, but actually the tiger eye stone, thought to have protective and healing powers.

Here some professional hair stylists share details about the look and how to create it.



Tracy Hayes, Global colourist for Fudge Professional, tells Cover Media: "The trend of tiger eye balayage colour is all about clever colour tonal placement.



"The technique needs an expert eye to work the tones freehand through the layers of hair, placing the warmer and deeper tones through the mid-lengths and gradually blending into the golds through the ends to keep the effect looking natural."



Limoz Logli, who owns his own hair salon in London's prestigious Chelsea area, describes the look as the "perfect blend" of rich browns and gold and dubs it a low maintenance finish as the lighter colour never hits the roots, making regrowth effortless.



The way he replicates this beautiful blend is by hand painting the various tones onto a warm, brown base.



"The result is a harmonious blend of warm tones that move like beams of light through the hair," he noted. "Depending on your natural base colour we may recommend a gold colour gloss a few weeks after the initial colour application, this ensures the colour maintains its depth and warmth."



Tracy explains when it comes to shades around the face it all depends on the person, though she often opts for warm ambers or softer-shade golds. For those in the world who are currently enjoying the winter months she recommends it as a good look for the season as, like Limoz said, it's low maintenance.



Chris Williams from Rush Hair has some tricks up his sleeve on how to ensure the look lasts, telling Cover Media: "I would recommend a purple shampoo to maintain the tone of lighter shades and refrain them from becoming brassy or additionally, a mild-colour extending shampoo and conditioner can stop colour from fading.



"As some of the hair will have been lightened, I'd also recommend using deep conditioning treatments twice a week, which will restore moisture in the hair and keep it looking healthy and shiny!"

© Cover Media Group 2016