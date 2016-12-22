Cleansing waters make light work of make-up

Cleansing waters have long been the best kept beauty secret of chic French women.

Their pharmacies are wall to wall with different variations, and while we all love applying a layer of make-up, let's be honest, taking it off can be a bit of a faff. But cleansing waters can make your life a lot easier, as they easily purify your skin of dirt, oil and make-up - and there's no need to rinse afterwards.



Read on for our run down on the beauty buys you should be using.



A cleansing water is a detergent-free liquid that will quickly and easily remove the day from your face. It makes cleansing easy, and leaves your skin feeling soft, hydrated and clean.



Cleansing waters like Micellar Cleansing Water by Sukin is full of microscopic micelles that work as the key cleaning property. Micelles are basically tiny little molecular balls that eat up dirt and oils. Simply apply the cleansing water to a cotton pad, swipe across your skin. There's no need to rinse. So simple!



Micellar waters are great for all skin types, but if you suffer from sensitive, dry or acne-prone skin you'll find them particularly beneficial, as they're so gentle and don't strip essential oils.



Use up to two times a day, depending on your personal beauty routine. And if you like to give your face a good clean at night with a traditional cleanser, it can be a good idea to give your skin a quick swipe of micellar water in the morning to re-hydrate the skin.



Or if like us, you cringe at the thought of splashing water on your face after a night on the tiles, use it to easily remove your make-up at night.



For oily or extremely sensitive skin, La-Roche Posay Effaclar Purifying Micellar Water, made with the famous La Roche-Posay thermal waters, is an ultra-gentle micellar water which will delicately eliminate impurities, and leave skin feeling cleansed and soothed.



If you need extra hydration and a bit of skin plump, Sephora Collection Triple Action Cleansing Water is formulated with the addition of HydroSenn+, a natural ingredient that is said to top hyaluronic acid when it comes to delivering immediate and long-lasting hydration.



And if you require something that can deal with heavy duty eye make-up, Caudalie Makeup Removal Cleansing Water easily dispenses with mascara while still being very gentle on the skin. Plus, with a formula which features orange and lemon blossom, watermelon and mint leaves, it also smells amazing!

