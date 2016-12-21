Easy festive party looks

In the lead up to Christmas your diary is no doubt jam-packed with festive drinks engagements; from office Christmas parties to a quick catch up with friends over a glass of fizz. Lots of us will have to adapt our make-up from day to night, so we asked Nikki Taylor, make-up expert and director of education at Mark McDonald Consultancy, for her top tips on easy party looks.

"We're all rushing around during the party season so it's essential that you have products that are multi-purpose," Nikki told Cover Media. "Cosmetics that you can use for day and night whilst still creating a modern party look when you need that extra injection of glamour."



Eyes



Metallic eyes was a hot trend on the Autumn/Winter runways, and it's a look that lends itself perfectly to this time of year. Nikki advises picking up "water-proof, smudge-proof and flake-proof" Vincent Longo's The Crème Gel Eyeliner, describing it as a multi-purpose party must have.



"It's highly blendable, making it ideal to double up as a liner or a long wearing eye shadow. Shade Golden Orbit can be worn as a cool highlight just along the top of your lash line for day. Or when applied across the eyelid, it gives a modern take on a shimmer eyeshadow.



Or try Max Factor's Masterpiece Nude Palette 03 Rose Nudes which is chock full of sparkly shades. Add a slick of mascara to complete the party look.



Lips



The perfect way to modernise your party look is to go for an ombre look, and achieving it couldn't be easier. For day, line the lips with a matching liner to the lipstick you're using then apply to the full lip and blot with a tissue. "This gives a depth of colour and ensures that this demi-matte colour will not move," Nikki said. "For an extra touch of shine, press some highlighter in the centre of the lip to give a beautiful ombre effect. This makes your lips look fuller and ensures that you are mistletoe-proof!"



Celebrity make-up artist Lyndsey Harrison agrees that red is best, explaining that face make-up should be kept low-key if you're using a pop of red on your lips. Her go-to product is Lord & Berry Timeless Kissproof in Bold Red



"Then apply some lashes, Kendall Jenner style... understated but striking!" she exclaimed.



Highlighter



No Christmas look is complete without a touch of shimmery highlighter. Brush Vincent Longo La Bella Luce onto cheeks, nose, eyes and temples. "Choose the Patina shade or for a cooler tone, whereas Flora works well with fair skin. This highlighter instantly lifts the face and provides a luminous glow. Just what your skin needs during the long and dark winter days and nights," Nikki said.



bareMinerals' Glow Together is an absolute hero product, comprised of three powders; Gilded Glow, Rose Matte and Amber Glow, which can be used together or separately for an illuminated look.

