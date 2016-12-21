Trend to try: Goth girl

Mirror Mirror on the wall: Who's the fairest of them all? Well, at the recent Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, it was Lily Collins who fared the best in the style stakes.

The actress opted for a classic aesthetic at the star-studded event, donning a silver lace gown with flowing sleeves by Elie Saab. But it was her Gothic-inspired beauty look which really caught our attention.



Lily's make-up artist Fiona Styles firstly gave her a flawless base, which was about two shades paler than usual, creating a perfect canvas for her make-up. Following a dusting of a brick red blush on the apples of the actress' cheeks, Fiona also gave drew attention to Lily's dark green eyes by using a dark red eyeshadow, which was smoked and smudged out in a wing shape.



To emulate the look, Lancome's Color Design Eyeshadow in Fashion Label, a dark burgundy, and Lancome Color Design Eyeshadow in Ruby Velvet, a wine red, are both great options, which can be blended together for extra drama. Look to anchor the look with just the slightest dash of black eyeliner in the corners of the eyes.



And ,we never thought we'd say this, but matte skin, dark red eyeshadow and red lipstick actually works well together. Emulate Lily's deep red ombre lip by opting for one of the great burgundy lipsticks which are so popular at the moment. Create the perfect plum pout by lining and filling in the entire lip with a burgundy-brown lipliner and then added a pop of blackberry in the centre, such as Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick in Starry Eyed, a gorgeous wine red. Or splash out on MAC Lipstick in Diva, which features an intense matte finish and is best described as a reddish-burgundy - you'll be feeling Goth glam in seconds!

© Cover Media Group 2016