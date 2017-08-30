Ireland AM
Ireland AM

Catch up on 3player

This is how air pollution is putting our children's health at risk - and what you can do to help

Fri, 22 December 2017

This is how air pollution is putting our children's health at risk - and what you can do to help

Parents instinctively want to protect their children – but how can you protect them from breathing dirty air?

Many UK cities repeatedly breach legal air pollution limits, and it’s estimated that 29,000 premature deaths a year are caused by poor air quality in this country.

How does air pollution affect children?

Because their lungs are still developing, and they tend to breathe faster than adults, children are among the most vulnerable to the health damage associated with air pollution.

In fact, a  recent World Health Organisation (WHO) report said one in four deaths among children aged under five are due to environmental hazards, such as air pollution and contaminated water.

The WHO describes air pollution as a ‘major environment-related health threat to children and a risk factor for both acute and chronic respiratory disease’, and points out that when infants and pre-schoolers are exposed to air pollution and second-hand smoke, they have an increased risk of pneumonia in childhood, and a lifelong increased risk of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma.

A cartoon of a father and son walking through a smoggy city (Thinkstock/PA)City smog is a big concern (Thinkstock/PA)

Prolonged exposure to air pollution in childhood is also linked with repeated infections, coughs and wheezing, and there’s evidence to suggest that it may increase lifelong risk of heart disease, stroke and certain cancers.

Air pollution can even affect babies before birth – a 2013 European study found exposure to common air pollutants and traffic pollution during pregnancy significantly increases the risk of low birthweight in newborns.

Dangerous exposure

A cartoon of a buggy near a car exhaust pipe (Help Britain Breathe/PA)(Help Britain Breathe/PA)

Buggies and prams can put children level with car exhaust emissions, and the Poisoned Playgrounds study released by ClientEarth found more than 950 UK schools are next to, or near, roads with harmful levels of air pollution.

Studies also suggest living near busy roads could be responsible for 15-30% of all new cases of asthma in children.

The Help Britain Breathe campaign

An illustration of a smoggy city skyline (Help Britain Breathe/PA)(Help Britain Breathe/PA)

The  Healthy Air Campaign  (HAC) has launched the  Help Britain Breathe  initiative to help raise awareness of UK air pollution, and Andrea Lee of HAC says: “People living in UK towns and cities are unaware of how they and their families are affected by the dirty air they breathe every day. That’s extremely worrying. Our children deserve better at every stage of their life.”

What causes air pollution?

A cartoon of a sparrow breathing fumes from a car exhaust pipe (Help Britain Breathe/PA)(Help Britain Breathe/PA)

Pollution from road traffic, and particularly diesel fumes, is a major cause of poor air quality, and Help Britian Breathe says it can be responsible for up to 70% of air pollution.

Other sources of pollution include industry and machinery, such as that on building sites, plus fumes from heating homes, including those from wood burners.

What can be done to reduce pollution?

A view of a smoggy city with the slogan 'Clean Me' over it (Help Britain Breathe/PA)(Help Britain Breathe/PA)

The Government plans to tackle some air pollution by banning the sale of new diesel and petrol cars by 2040, in a bid to encourage people to buy electric vehicles. But clearly that won’t improve the health of today’s children.

Help Britain Breathe hopes to tackle air pollution through these three measures:

1. A national network of Clean Air Zones to help keep the dirtiest vehicles out of the most polluted parts of towns and cities, and to promote public transport, walking and cycling.

2. Stopping incentives that encourage dirty vehicles and helping people and businesses move to cleaner forms of transport, plus introducing incentives for cleaner vehicles and a diesel scrappage scheme

3. Championing a new Clean Air Act to ensure greater protection of people’s health.

What can you do?

A cartoon of a children's playground full of children with a No Idling Zone sign (Help Britain Breathe/PA)(Help Britain Breathe/PA)

We can all do our bit to help. Ordinary people can help reduce air pollution by:

1. Walking or cycling to school or work, using public transport, carpooling, and trying not to idle the car if driving.

2. Insulating your home, so not as much gas is burned.

3. Contacting people in your area concerned about air pollution, to see what you can do together.

4. Joining #HelpBritainBreathe in asking Government and business leaders to do everything possible to clean the air.

Andrea adds: “We can all take steps to reduce our exposure and our contribution to air pollution, but the real change will come when politicians step up to protect our health from illegal and harmful levels of air pollution.”

To highlight the health risks associated with air pollution, Help Britain Breathe has released a short animated film, available on their Facebook page, called The Sparrow And The Very Smoggy City.

 

The Sparrow and The Very Smoggy City

Once upon a time, there was a sparrow who lived in a very smoggy city…

Posted by Healthy Air Campaign on Thursday, November 2, 2017



© Press Association 2017

More Parenting

Ask an expert: Is sleeping position in pregnancy really that important?

Ask an expert: Is sleeping position in pregnancy really that important?

Fri, 22 December 2017

A foetal medicine professor explains why advice around sleeping on your side during late pregnancy is important.

View More.

WARNING: Next issue URGENT recall on two children's garments

WARNING: Next issue URGENT recall on two children's garments

Wed, 29 November 2017

Parents who have recently bought either of these pieces from Next should return them straight away!

View More.

The Duchess of Cambridge is killing it in the maternity fashion game again

The Duchess of Cambridge is killing it in the maternity fashion game again

Wed, 29 November 2017

It's her third time, so Kate knows what she's doing by now.

View More.

Bump To Baby: Travel Systems

Bump To Baby: Travel Systems

Thu, 14 September 2017

Finding the best travel system for your little one

View More.

Bump to Baby Antenatal Classes

Bump to Baby Antenatal Classes

Thu, 31 August 2017

Deirdre O Sullivan and her partner Paul popped along to a refresher antenatal course with Midwife Margaret Fanagan.

View More.

Headlice

Headlice

Wed, 30 August 2017

Dr Mairead Beirne joined us today with everything you need to know about head lice.

View More.

More on 3player

Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Emmerdale
Ireland AM
Last Minute Gift Ideas
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
I'm a Celebrity... Get...
Bancroft
Bancroft
The Graham Norton Show
The Graham Norton Show