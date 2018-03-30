Saturday, 31 March 2018

Saturday, 31st March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Friday, 30th March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 30 March 2018

Thursday, 29 March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Wednesday, 28th March

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Not Guilty. All four defendants in the Belfast Trial are acquitted

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Tuesday, 27 March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Monday, 26 March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 26 March 2018

Sunday, 25th March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 25 March 2018

Saturday, 24th March

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Saturday, 24 March 2018

Friday, 23rd March

On 3News at 5:30 - Terror returns to the streets of France as three are killed in a new terrorist...

Friday, 23 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 - major drugs seizures on both sides of border. t.co/xWT6U06UmY

5:26 PM - 31 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An Irish boy has died in an incident in Tenerife. More details on News at 5:30 with @CarolineTwohig

5:20 PM - 31 Mar 18

3News
@KevinPurcell_
Follow

Coming up on @3NewsIreland Calls for legislation to deal with social media commentary during criminal court cases. t.co/RxWgopxueN

5:19 PM - 31 Mar 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

Gardai believe they have foiled another possible hit in the ongoing gangland feud in the Dublin. The latest Garda… t.co/gjKrw0ACcT

5:19 PM - 31 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

PHOTOS: Gardaí display items seized after major anti-drugs operation at Dublin Port today t.co/Oxht3kaLR2

2:45 PM - 31 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Drugs with an estimated street value of over two million euro seized in an operation by Gardai and Customs at Dublin Port.

1:39 PM - 31 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Army bomb disposal experts have carried out controlled detonations in separate operations in New Ross, Co. Wexford… t.co/st9pYW9WGX

11:10 AM - 31 Mar 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Breaking: Four arrested and weapons seized after a major Garda operation in west Dublin

6:33 PM - 30 Mar 18