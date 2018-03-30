Saturday, 31st March

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Not Guilty. All four defendants in the Belfast Trial are acquitted
On 3News at 5:30 - Terror returns to the streets of France as three are killed in a new terrorist...
On 3News at 5:30 - major drugs seizures on both sides of border. t.co/xWT6U06UmY
An Irish boy has died in an incident in Tenerife. More details on News at 5:30 with @CarolineTwohig
Coming up on @3NewsIreland Calls for legislation to deal with social media commentary during criminal court cases. t.co/RxWgopxueN
Gardai believe they have foiled another possible hit in the ongoing gangland feud in the Dublin. The latest Garda… t.co/gjKrw0ACcT
PHOTOS: Gardaí display items seized after major anti-drugs operation at Dublin Port today t.co/Oxht3kaLR2
Drugs with an estimated street value of over two million euro seized in an operation by Gardai and Customs at Dublin Port.
Army bomb disposal experts have carried out controlled detonations in separate operations in New Ross, Co. Wexford… t.co/st9pYW9WGX
Breaking: Four arrested and weapons seized after a major Garda operation in west Dublin